Winter weather grips the USBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
FlightAware's "Misery Map" shows nearly 2,000 canceled flights, another 2,500 delayed
So far today, 1,872 flights into, out of or within the US have been canceled, according to data from FlightAware.
Another 2,496 flights have been delayed.
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are the most affected, according to FlightAware's Misery Map.
Many roads in Minnesota are completely covered in snow, officials say
Wednesday is cancelled in Minnesota — at least according to the road conditions.
A map from the National Weather Service shows how many roadways are "completely covered" in snow. It's a lot.
Take a look for yourself:
This is what it looked like in DC this morning
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Winter storm warnings have been posted for Washington and Baltimore, where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected today. There will likely be sleet and freezing rain later on.
Nearly 700 flights have been cancelled in and out of Washington’s three airports as a result, so travel could be difficult for the remainder of the day.
Here's a look at what the national's capitol looked like in the snow this morning:
It's happening, New York City — snow has arrived in Midtown
While we've yet to see it ourselves, the National Weather Service is reporting that the first snowflakes have started to fall in Midtown Manhattan.
(Rest assured, we'll bring you a snowy Central Park photo when we can.)
Update: It's snowing. A photo as promised:
Weather shutters all but one runway at Minneapolis-St.Paul Int'l Airport
Intense bands of snow and low visibility forced Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to close all their runways earlier this morning.
Conditions have barely improved, but they have been able to open one runway.
It's not just snow: Parts of the South and Midwest are under flood watches, too
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Flood and flash flood watches stretch from Mississippi and Alabama north to Ohio today, as much of the Southeast and Ohio Valley will continue to see bands of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy rain has already pounded the area, and additional rain totals between 2 and 4 inches are expected over the next couple of days.
Many cities are at risk for significant flooding including...
- Memphis
- Nashville
- Birmingham
- Louisville
- Lexington
Thundersnow sweeps through Ohio and Maryland
Intense snow bands moving through the areas are putting on a show today.
An Ohio Department of Transportation picked up some thunder bolts and lightening early this morning.
Later in Cumberland, Maryland, some intense rolling thunder echoed across the area.
What is thundersnow anyway? In simple terms, it is when a storm is strong enough to have thunder, but still cold enough to still have snow and not rain.
The snow will reflect the light, making it seem like you could be standing in a cloud and acts as a dampener, muffling the thunder. It can even act like a prism for the lightening, creating different colors of light like green and blue.
What to expect on the West Coast
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The winter storm brining snow and sleet to much of the East Coast isn't the US's only one: Another storm will impact much of the west with more snow and cold over the next couple of days.
Here's what we're looking out for:
- Winter watches, warnings advisories stretch from the Mexican to Canadian border
- Las Vegas is under a winter weather advisory, with up to an inch or two of snow forecast.
- Heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains of Southern California.
- Freeze warnings continue for Phoenix.
Most of the Eastern US will get snow, sleet or freezing rain
From CNN's Judson Jones
A potent winter storm is poised to deliver a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and possible flooding across much of the eastern United States through Thursday.
More than 117 million people in the country, many from the Plains and Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, are under some sort of winter weather watch, warning or advisory. Nearly 20 million are facing a flood warning, watch or a flash flood watch across the Southeast.
Warm moist air streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a colder storm system exiting the Rockies to create an expected wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Heavy rain fell in the South throughout Tuesday.
Much of the Pacific Northwest is also under winter weather warnings or watches.