How the winter weather is affecting US airports

Good luck flying in, out or through the Twin Cities today. FlightAware's Misery Map shows a lot of cancellations and delays at the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport.

Earlier in the day, poor weather conditions forced all of the airport's runways to close. Since then, they've been able to reopen one runway — despite the still-snowy conditions.

Jim Tomlinson took video of conditions at the airport.

WATCH: