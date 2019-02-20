Winter weather grips the USBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
How the winter weather is affecting US airports
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Snow and rain are bringing travel delays to much of the East Coast and Midwest, and a second storm is also moving across western states.
Here's where things stand this afternoon:
- The winter weather brought nearly 2,000 flight cancellations today in the US overall.
- There have been more than 800 flight cancelations alone at the three DC-area airports.
- Delays of two to four hours were reported in New York City-area airports.
- Chicago is seeing delays of nearly three hours, and more than 400 flights have been canceled.
What Minneapolis-St.Paul airport looks like right now
Good luck flying in, out or through the Twin Cities today. FlightAware's Misery Map shows a lot of cancellations and delays at the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport.
Earlier in the day, poor weather conditions forced all of the airport's runways to close. Since then, they've been able to reopen one runway — despite the still-snowy conditions.
Jim Tomlinson took video of conditions at the airport.
FlightAware's "Misery Map" shows nearly 2,000 canceled flights, another 2,500 delayed
So far today, 1,872 flights into, out of or within the US have been canceled, according to data from FlightAware.
Another 2,496 flights have been delayed.
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are the most affected, according to FlightAware's Misery Map.
Many roads in Minnesota are completely covered in snow, officials say
Wednesday is cancelled in Minnesota — at least according to the road conditions.
A map from the National Weather Service shows how many roadways are "completely covered" in snow. It's a lot.
Take a look for yourself:
This is what it looked like in DC this morning
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Winter storm warnings have been posted for Washington and Baltimore, where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected today. There will likely be sleet and freezing rain later on.
Nearly 700 flights have been cancelled in and out of Washington’s three airports as a result, so travel could be difficult for the remainder of the day.
Here's a look at what the national's capitol looked like in the snow this morning:
It's happening, New York City — snow has arrived in Midtown
While we've yet to see it ourselves, the National Weather Service is reporting that the first snowflakes have started to fall in Midtown Manhattan.
(Rest assured, we'll bring you a snowy Central Park photo when we can.)
Update: It's snowing. A photo as promised:
Weather shutters all but one runway at Minneapolis-St.Paul Int'l Airport
Intense bands of snow and low visibility forced Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to close all their runways earlier this morning.
Conditions have barely improved, but they have been able to open one runway.
It's not just snow: Parts of the South and Midwest are under flood watches, too
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Flood and flash flood watches stretch from Mississippi and Alabama north to Ohio today, as much of the Southeast and Ohio Valley will continue to see bands of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy rain has already pounded the area, and additional rain totals between 2 and 4 inches are expected over the next couple of days.
Many cities are at risk for significant flooding including...
- Memphis
- Nashville
- Birmingham
- Louisville
- Lexington
Thundersnow sweeps through Ohio and Maryland
Intense snow bands moving through the areas are putting on a show today.
An Ohio Department of Transportation picked up some thunder bolts and lightening early this morning.
Later in Cumberland, Maryland, some intense rolling thunder echoed across the area.
What is thundersnow anyway? In simple terms, it is when a storm is strong enough to have thunder, but still cold enough to still have snow and not rain.
The snow will reflect the light, making it seem like you could be standing in a cloud and acts as a dampener, muffling the thunder. It can even act like a prism for the lightening, creating different colors of light like green and blue.