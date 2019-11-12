Record-breaking cold blasts the US
The cold is affecting schools from Vermont to Texas
Schools across the US are closing or issuing delays ahead of the expected freeze.
Across the northeast, more than 70 schools in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York state have already canceled classes due to the snow, according to Vermont Public Radio.
In Texas, several schools have announced delays, and the Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Rick Dailey says they will be monitoring road and weather conditions throughout the night, CNN affiliate KRIS reported.
This Texas town on the US-Mexico border is getting a rare snowfall
It is currently snowing in Brownsville, Texas, which sits on the US-Mexico border.
Why this matters: The city has only had measurable snow there a couple times in the last 100 years, according to CNN meteorologist Barndon Miller.
It started out mild in New York City. Temperatures will plummet later today.
Temperatures were mild as New York City work up this morning — but expect them to plummet as the day goes on.
By tonight, record-breaking low temperatures are expected across the country as the cold front moves off the eastern seaboard. Cities like New York — as well as Philadelphia and DC — started out with rain this morning and end the day with snow.
Here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of the temperatures in New York City:
More than 200 flights have already been canceled today
At least 227 flights into, out of or within the US have been canceled today, according to data from FlightAware.
Another 669 US flights have been delayed.
Here's a look at where the cancellations and delays are centered:
More than 1,800 flights were cancelled yesterday — and more than 1,200of those were at Chicago's O'Hare airport. An American Eagle flight slid off the runway Monday morning. At the time, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.
It's snowing in Tennessee this morning
This weeks winter blast is affecting the South, too.
States like Georgia will see dramatic temperature drops today within the span of hours — from the mid-50s to near freezing. Even parts of Florida have been issued frost and freeze warnings.
It's already snowing in parts of Tennessee. Here's what it looks like in Rockford, just outside of Knoxville:
It's going to freeze across the US, from Wisconsin to Florida
By tonight, record-breaking low temperatures are expected across the country as the cold front moves off the eastern seaboard. As many as 300 records could be broken with temperatures more typical for January than November.
Here's a region-by-region look at the blast:
- The Midwest: Snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions in the Midwest. Cities in Wisconsin have already reported record-breaking lows, according to National Weather Service Green Bay, with Oshkosh reaching 23 degrees and Rhinelander hitting 17 degrees Monday night. Two other Wisconsin cities have broken a record set in 1950, with Wisconsin Rapids reaching 21 degree and Marshfield reaching 19, the National Weather Service said.
- The Northeast: Cities like New York, Philadelphia and D.C. will start out with rain Tuesday morning and end the day with snow.
- The South: The cold air is moving south today, where states like Georgia will see dramatic temperature drops within the span of hours from the mid-50s to near freezing.
- And Florida: Even parts of Florida have been issued frost and freeze warnings.