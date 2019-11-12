Record-breaking cold blasts the US

At least 227 flights into, out of or within the US have been canceled today, according to data from FlightAware.

Another 669 US flights have been delayed.

Here's a look at where the cancellations and delays are centered:

More than 1,800 flights were cancelled yesterday — and more than 1,200of those were at Chicago's O'Hare airport. An American Eagle flight slid off the runway Monday morning. At the time, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.