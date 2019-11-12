Record-breaking cold blasts the US
More than 200 flights have already been canceled today
At least 227 flights into, out of or within the US have been canceled today, according to data from FlightAware.
Another 669 US flights have been delayed.
Here's a look at where the cancellations and delays are centered:
More than 1,800 flights were cancelled yesterday — and more than 1,200of those were at Chicago's O'Hare airport. An American Eagle flight slid off the runway Monday morning. At the time, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.
It's snowing in Tennessee this morning
This weeks winter blast is affecting the South, too.
States like Georgia will see dramatic temperature drops today within the span of hours — from the mid-50s to near freezing. Even parts of Florida have been issued frost and freeze warnings.
It's already snowing in parts of Tennessee. Here's what it looks like in Rockford, just outside of Knoxville:
It's going to freeze across the US, from Wisconsin to Florida
By tonight, record-breaking low temperatures are expected across the country as the cold front moves off the eastern seaboard. As many as 300 records could be broken with temperatures more typical for January than November.
Here's a region-by-region look at the blast:
- The Midwest: Snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions in the Midwest. Cities in Wisconsin have already reported record-breaking lows, according to National Weather Service Green Bay, with Oshkosh reaching 23 degrees and Rhinelander hitting 17 degrees Monday night. Two other Wisconsin cities have broken a record set in 1950, with Wisconsin Rapids reaching 21 degree and Marshfield reaching 19, the National Weather Service said.
- The Northeast: Cities like New York, Philadelphia and D.C. will start out with rain Tuesday morning and end the day with snow.
- The South: The cold air is moving south today, where states like Georgia will see dramatic temperature drops within the span of hours from the mid-50s to near freezing.
- And Florida: Even parts of Florida have been issued frost and freeze warnings.