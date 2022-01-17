Snow falls over the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

More than 50 million people across the eastern US are under winter weather alerts early Monday as a massive storm system churns on, after leaving its mark from Florida to Maine with tornadoes, freezing rain and snow.

The winter storm will bring more heavy snowfall on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to the Northeast after causing widespread power outages, major road closures and myriad flight cancellations a day earlier across the Southeast.

Air travel is still snarled by the wintry conditions, with more than 1,200 US flights canceled as of Monday morning after 3,000 US flights were canceled Sunday, according to FlightAware.com. Power is out early Monday to more than 180,000 customers from Georgia to New York, according to PowerOutage.us.

Eight to 12 inches of snow could fall Monday in Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. More than a foot of heavy snow is also expected across the upper Ohio Valley through the lower Great Lakes region, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds Monday could lead to coastal flooding from Virginia to Maine, Guy said. Buffalo could see wind gusts up to 45 mph, while New York City may get 55 mph gusts, and some parts of Maine could get gusts up to 65 mph.

Cold air behind the storm system and a prior arctic plunge over the Northeast will keep temperatures below freezing until Wednesday in that region, while parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic will see temperatures recover by Tuesday, Guy said. But another round of bitter cold, possibly with snow, is shaping up for the end of this week, he added.

