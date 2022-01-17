More than 215,000 people are still without power on the East Coast
From CNN's Roxanna Garcia
There are currently 217,089 customers without power in 11 states across the East Coast due to a two-day winter storm event, according to PowerOutage.US.
These are the states dealing with the biggest outages:
South Carolina: 32,768
North Carolina: 31,432
West Virginia: 24,183
Georgia: 23,414
Pennsylvania: 19,679
24 min ago
Nearly 90,000 customers remain without power in the South
From CNN's Tina Burnside
Thousands of customers across the southeastern United States are still without power after a strong winter storm dumped snow and ice on the region over the weekend.
As of 7 a.m. ET Monday, there are 88,162 customers without power in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to PowerOutage.US.
Here's a breakdown of the outages by state:
South Carolina: 33,278
North Carolina: 31,355
Georgia: 23,529
18 min ago
US airlines cancel more than 1,200 flights due to winter weather
From CNN's Pete Muntean
Flight cancellations by the thousands have continued into Monday due to a winter storm that hit major hubs as it moved up the East Coast.
As of 6:45 a.m. ET, US airlines have canceled 1,270 Monday flights across the country, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.
Airlines canceled 3,058 flights nationwide on Sunday, the most flights since Jan. 3.
The most cancellations are in Charlotte, where more than 30% of all departures and arrivals have been canceled Monday. On Sunday, more than 90% of all Charlotte arrivals and departures were canceled.
Charlotte/Douglas International Airport is a major hub for American Airlines which canceled 23% of all flights Sunday, according to FlightAware. About 28% of all Sunday departures from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the largest hub for Delta Air Lines, were canceled.
Delta, American, United and Southwest have all issued travel so customers who are impacted by the storm can rebook free of charge.
21 min ago
Winter storm will bring more heavy snowfall to the Northeast today
From CNN's Kelly McCleary
More than 50 million people across the eastern US are under winter weather alerts early Monday as a massive storm system churns on, after leaving its mark from Florida to Maine with tornadoes, freezing rain and snow.
The winter storm will bring more heavy snowfall on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to the Northeast after causing widespread power outages, major road closures and myriad flight cancellations a day earlier across the Southeast.
Air travel is still snarled by the wintry conditions, with more than 1,200 US flights canceled as of Monday morning after 3,000 US flights were canceled Sunday, according to FlightAware.com. Power is out early Monday to more than 180,000 customers from Georgia to New York, according to PowerOutage.us.
Eight to 12 inches of snow could fall Monday in Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. More than a foot of heavy snow is also expected across the upper Ohio Valley through the lower Great Lakes region, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds Monday could lead to coastal flooding from Virginia to Maine, Guy said. Buffalo could see wind gusts up to 45 mph, while New York City may get 55 mph gusts, and some parts of Maine could get gusts up to 65 mph.
Cold air behind the storm system and a prior arctic plunge over the Northeast will keep temperatures below freezing until Wednesday in that region, while parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic will see temperatures recover by Tuesday, Guy said. But another round of bitter cold, possibly with snow, is shaping up for the end of this week, he added.