Drivers warned to stay home due to slick roadways

Roads will remain dangerous Monday across much of the Southeast, especially on overpasses and at higher elevations, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Temperatures at or near freezing will keep roads slick in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina, and areas to the north through central Ohio. There could also be icing issues Monday in places including Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; and Charleston, West Virginia, Guy said.

The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia activated members of the National Guard to help with storm response.

"They're equipped with emergency response vehicles that can move through the snow," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday of the 200 Guard members deployed in his state. "As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow has fallen in some counties, and significant icing is causing trouble in the central part of the state."

North Carolina authorities responded to more than 400 crashes Sunday, State Highway Patrol spokesperson First Sgt. Christopher Knox told CNN Sunday night. Two people, both 41 and from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were killed Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Nash County after their vehicle left the road and struck trees in the median, he said.

"Exceeding a safe speed for the conditions is the proximate cause of the collision," Knox said. "Weather at the time was a mixture of wintry precipitation."

In South Carolina, 120 service members were activated and many have been assisting stranded motorists, tweets from the South Carolina National Guard show.

And in Virginia, 75 service members were staged for storm response, including "personnel with chain saws for clearing fallen trees and heavy duty tactical vehicles capable of traveling through deep snow at key locations," the Virginia National Guard said in a news release.

Virginia State Police responded to nearly 1,000 traffic crashes and disabled vehicles Sunday across the state the agency said. The incidents were "mostly vehicle damage," and there were no reported traffic deaths, it said in a tweet.

Accidents also were reported Sunday across north Georgia, the National Weather Service office in Atlanta reported, and Gov. Brian Kemp asked residents to stay off the roads.

"Potential for black ice tonight with the temperatures dropping down into the 20s, so please stay off the roads tonight and tomorrow, if at all possible. It's going to be very treacherous in a lot of parts of our state," Kemp said Sunday on Twitter. "Also, the potential for downed power lines is very high right now. So, the less traffic we have on the roads the easier it is for our partners to clear the roads and restore power."