More than 220,000 customers in Southeast are now without power due to severe weather

The latest winter storm to hit the East Coast is causing airlines to cancel flights by the thousands.

US airlines have canceled more than 2,400 flights nationwide as of 8:45 a.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Airports such as Charlotte/Douglas International have been hit particularly hard, where 90 percent of all departures have been canceled.

"Airlines are reporting significant cancellations throughout the day," said an update on the Charlotte airport's website Sunday morning. "Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for any cancellations or delays before coming to the airport."

American Airlines, which operates out of its major Charlotte hub, has canceled 516 flights nationwide, or 18% of its total Sunday schedule.

American, Delta, Southwest, and United have all issued travel waivers allowing customers impacted by the storm to rebook flights free of charge.