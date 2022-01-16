US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Djokovic loses visa appeal

live news

Live

Winter storm

Live Updates

Millions under winter weather alerts as storm pummels East Coast

By Mike Hayes and Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 9:52 AM ET, Sun January 16, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
27 min ago

More than 220,000 customers in Southeast are now without power due to severe weather

From CNN's Roxanne Garcia

There are at least 221,461 customers across the southeastern US that are without power as of 9 a.m. ET Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US.

These are the top areas by outages:

  • Georgia: 108,493
  • Florida: 43,370
  • South Carolina: 49,702
  • Alabama: 8,846
  • North Carolina: 11,050

49 min ago

US airlines cancel more than 2,400 flights due to winter storm

From CNN's Pete Muntean

The latest winter storm to hit the East Coast is causing airlines to cancel flights by the thousands.  

US airlines have canceled more than 2,400 flights nationwide as of 8:45 a.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. 

Airports such as Charlotte/Douglas International have been hit particularly hard, where 90 percent of all departures have been canceled. 

"Airlines are reporting significant cancellations throughout the day," said an update on the Charlotte airport's website Sunday morning. "Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for any cancellations or delays before coming to the airport."

American Airlines, which operates out of its major Charlotte hub, has canceled 516 flights nationwide, or 18% of its total Sunday schedule.

American, Delta, Southwest, and United have all issued travel waivers allowing customers impacted by the storm to rebook flights free of charge.

1 hr 8 min ago

Over 125,000 customers without power in Southeast due to severe weather

From CNN's Roxanne Garcia

There are 125,284 customers across the southeastern US that are without power as of 7:30aET Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Here's a look at the top areas impacted by outages:

  • Georgia: 67,335
  • Florida: 27,748
  • South Carolina: 18,065
  • Alabama: 12,136

18 min ago

More than 80 million people are under winter weather alerts Sunday morning

From CNN's Haley Brink

Over 80 million people are under winter weather alerts this morning across the eastern US, stretching from the South to New England, due to a major winter storm impacting the region.

The storm is currently impacting the Southeast states, bringing with it all facets of precipitation including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Much of the precipitation across the southern Appalachian has changed over to snow this morning and bands of heavy snow are likely to develop across this region.

“Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour from far northeast Georgia into the western Carolinas and far eastern Tennessee,” according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Later this morning, the storm will track north into the Mid-Atlantic bringing with it heavy snow, ice, and rain. By Sunday night into Monday, the system will shift into the Northeast and New England where precipitation is likely to start as snow before changing to heavy rain over the coastal regions and heavy snow across inland areas.