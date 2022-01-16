Tornado watch issued across South Florida, including Miami

A tornado watch has been issued for areas of South Florida, including Miami, until 3 p.m. ET.
Severe storms are firing on the southern side of the system bringing winter weather across the eastern US today.
“A couple supercells just ahead of a broken squall line may persist across southwest Florida before spreading over southeast Florida into early afternoon,” according to the Storm Prediction Center.
These supercells and line of thunderstorms to follow will be capable of producing a couple of tornadoes and damaging wind gusts of up to 65 mph. This is the same line of storms that spawned tornado warned storms and caused damage along the Gulf Coast of Florida, near Fort Myers and Naples, earlier this morning.