Tornado watch issued across South Florida, including Miami

Snow falls along the Reedy River in Greenville, South Carolina, on January 16. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Freezing rain is being reported in many locations across the North Carolina Piedmont this morning, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Freezing rain is forecast to continue across portions of central North Carolina through the morning hours. Snow is currently falling across southeastern Virginia, this is forecast to gradually change over to freezing rain later this morning as well.

Here is a list of some preliminary freezing rain totals over the last 24 hours:

Fort Lawn, South Carolina: 0.18"

0.18" Longwood, North Carolina: 0.10"

0.10" Bowling Green, Kentucky: 0.03"

Further to the west, snow has been falling across the southern Appalachian mountains.

“Temperatures are currently below freezing across much of the southern Appalachian Mountains, where snow is being reported,” according to the SPC. “A few locations have exceeded one inch per hour snowfall rates.” Preliminary snowfall totals show 4 to 12 inches of snow has already fallen across some areas of the Southeast, with more snow still on the way.

Here are some preliminary snowfall totals over the last 24 hours: