Interstate 40 shutdown due to an overturned semi in Humphreys County, motorists advised to stay home

A portion of a major interstate in Tennessee is currently closed due to an overturned semi in Humphreys County, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson.

“I-40 East closed due to an overturned semi in Humphreys Co. at the 136 mm. Wrecker is on scene to move the truck. The road is clear of snow but conditions are wet and could be slick. Take it slow out there,” TDOT spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds said in a tweet.

Humphreys County is located about 65 miles west of Nashville on I-40.

I-40 is a major interstate traversing the entire state, from west to east.

TDOT is actively out clearing roads, and they are asking residents to stay home.

“As snow continues to fall across several parts of the state, a reminder of the #myTDOT road clearing priorities. Stay home and stay safe while our crews clear these roads,” the TDOT tweet said.

Portions of Tennessee are currently under a winter storm warning and/or winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.