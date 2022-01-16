US
Live Updates

Millions under winter weather alerts as storm pummels East Coast

By Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 6:58 PM ET, Sun January 16, 2022
1 hr 9 min ago

Interstate 40 shutdown due to an overturned semi in Humphreys County, motorists advised to stay home

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

A portion of a major interstate in Tennessee is currently closed due to an overturned semi in Humphreys County, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson. 

“I-40 East closed due to an overturned semi in Humphreys Co. at the 136 mm. Wrecker is on scene to move the truck. The road is clear of snow but conditions are wet and could be slick. Take it slow out there,” TDOT spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds said in a tweet.

Humphreys County is located about 65 miles west of Nashville on I-40.

I-40 is a major interstate traversing the entire state, from west to east. 

TDOT is actively out clearing roads, and they are asking residents to stay home.

“As snow continues to fall across several parts of the state, a reminder of the #myTDOT road clearing priorities. Stay home and stay safe while our crews clear these roads,” the TDOT tweet said. 

Portions of Tennessee are currently under a winter storm warning and/or winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service. 

1 hr 56 min ago

South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The South Carolina National Guard has been activated to assist with the winter storm that is impacting the state.

“At the direction of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina National Guard has activated approximately 120 service members to be available to support our state partners in response to the winter weather impacting areas of the state," said the U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina, in a news release today. "The South Carolina National Guard is prepared with teams of service members working with civil authorities to ensure the major roadways remain clear during the inclement weather conditions and after the storm has passed,”

According to a number of tweets from the South Carolina National Guard, they have been out assisting stranded motorists on roadways. 

Portions of South Carolina are under a winter storm warning and/or ice storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. 

The National Guard is staged with personnel and equipment throughout the Upstate region of South Carolina. 

“The safety of the citizens of South Carolina, and our service members, is a priority for the South Carolina National Guard and we are proud to be called on to support our neighbors,” said McCarty.

 “This is why the National Guard exists, to be prepared to respond to the needs of the state and nation.”

2 hr 21 min ago

Virginia State Police have responded to 142 traffic crashes since midnight

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Virginia State Police say they have responded to at least 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles since midnight due to the ongoing winter storm.

“Pls stay off the roads. Since midnight (1/16) thru 12:45 PM (1/16), #VSP responded to 142 traffic crashes & 162 disabled vehicles. Few injuries. No deaths reported,” according to a tweet this afternoon from the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is also asking motorists to not travel during the storm. 

“We can't stress this enough. Please avoid travel if at all possible during winter storms, especially when ice is present…,” VDOT said in a tweet.

 

Virginia is currently under a winter storm warning and/or a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

2 hr 55 min ago

Virginia motorists asked to avoid travel on I-81 due to crashes blocking northbound traffic in Roanoke County

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising motorists traveling northbound on I-81 in Roanoke County to avoid the interstate due to a multi-vehicle crash blocking all lanes.

“WEATHER TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-81 blocked at MM 134 in @RoanokeCounty due to multiple tractor-trailer crash. A detour is being set up at exit 132 onto Route 11/460. Please stay off the roads if possible. Begging again! Hazardous conditions,” the VDOT Salem District said in a tweet this afternoon.

Authorities say there is only one minor injury and they are working to get traffic moving again.  

“#VSP on scene of multi-vehicle backup northbound #I81 #Roanoke County. Stuck vehicles. 2 crashes - 1 minor injury. Wreckers on scene to get traffic moving again. Detour in place @511southwestva. Pls avoid traveling I-81…,” according to the Virginia State Police. 

 Roanoke County is currently under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. ET Monday. 

3 hr 58 min ago

Over 278,000 customers in Southeast are without power due to severe weather

From CNN's Keith Allen

There are at least 278,960 customers across the Southeastern US that are without power as of 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Top Areas by Outages:

  • North Carolina: 90,351
  • South Carolina: 88,930
  • Georgia: 56,928                                                                             
  • Florida: 32,161
  • Tennessee: 7,487
  • Alabama: 3,103

 

4 hr 36 min ago

President Biden briefed on "extreme weather forecasts" today

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

President Biden was briefed this morning on “extreme weather forecasts for today and their projected impacts,” a White House official said, as a major winter storm, including snow, freezing rain and ice is hitting a large portion of the eastern United States.

Over 80 million people are under winter weather alerts across the eastern United States today, from the South to New England.

Earlier today, the president and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to pack food boxes at anti-hunger nonprofit Philabundance ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service tomorrow. The President is now back at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Back in Washington, flurries have started to fall at the White House.

5 hr 32 min ago

“Significant icing” occurring in central North Carolina, governor says

From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez

Snow plows remove snow and ice from an interstate in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 16.
Snow plows remove snow and ice from an interstate in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 16. (Gerry Broome/AP)

At least 25 North Carolina counties have declared a state of emergency and more than 41,000 homes are without power across the state, officials said in a press conference on Sunday.

“North Carolina is now feeling the effects of a winter storm that will continue to move through the state today,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “As much as eight to twelve inches of snow has fallen in some counties and significant icing is causing trouble in the central part of the state. Conditions vary across North Carolina and are dangerous in many areas.” 

More than 41,000 homes and businesses are without power due to ice and wind, Cooper said. Some counties are prepared to open shelters to house those that do not have power or heat, Cooper added. Twenty-four counties have also opened their emergency operations centers, state Emergency Management Chief of Staff Don Campbell said.

Travel is “treacherous” across the state, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. At least 200 collisions were reported and crews are working “around the clock” to clear roads across the state, he added. Authorities recommended that the best way to avoid an accident “is to stay put.”

High winds and rain have also affected the eastern part of the state and ferry routes in the area have been suspended, Boyette said.

Cooper asked residents to please not take any unnecessary chances with the winter storm. “Stay put and stay safe,” he said.

5 hr 42 min ago

New York state officials say snow is expected upstate, "rain event" expected for NYC

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference Sunday that state officials are monitoring the winter storm closely to see where resources need to be deployed.

Hochul said she wanted to assure New Yorkers that her administration is prepared for any weather events and potential power outages across the state. She also urged residents to stay home and not travel overnight into Monday if possible.

Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray said that higher concentrations of snow are expected in the western, northern, and Finger Lakes regions of the state, with a possible rate of one to three inches per hour.

Bray added that New York City and Long Island could likely expect less than an inch of snow and that the storm would likely turn into a “rain event” with minor to moderate flooding in places “where people are used to flooding.”

6 hr 55 min ago

Maryland governor asks residents to avoid travel for the rest of the day due to winter storm

From CNN's Laura Ly

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is asking the state’s residents to avoid travel on Sunday if possible due to the winter storm, according to a press release from his office.

Pre-treatment of the state’s roads was completed Saturday morning, the state’s transit administration has identified potential bus diversion routes, and winter weather crews at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are prepared to implement de-icing protocols, Hogan’s office said.

“Winter storm warnings are in effect for Western Maryland, and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout Central Maryland and parts of Southern Maryland,” the release states.