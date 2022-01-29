Thomas Koch, mayor of Quincy, Mass., called the powerful nor'easter "really almost a minor hurricane with snow."

Quincy is south of Boston.

"We are expecting somewhere between 9 [a.m. ET] and noontime absolute whiteout conditions where things will come to a halt," he said.

Quincy is a coastal city south of Boston.

The “big issue that I see is us getting our streets back opened up again,” he said. “There’s no question that we're going to lose control for a period of time. There’s no way plows can operate when they can’t see in front of their face. So when you are talking 2-3 feet of snow, that’s a lot of snow, and with 70 mph winds, we're looking at 6- to 8-foot drifts,” he said.

When discussing concerns over flooding, the mayor said the town has a new seawall that is 2 feet higher than its old one.

The city is prepared to call for evacuations but “the first tide is high now; we think we’re going to be OK,” he said, though officials are watching for the next cycle. There have been no major emergencies so far, the mayor added.