Atlantic City and Philadelphia set daily snowfall records

Nantucket fire crews are battling high winds and snow, which have caused several fallen trees across the Massachusetts island, Fire Chief Stephen Murphy told CNN Saturday afternoon.

Downtown Nantucket and other areas of the island have been affected by flooding at high tide, and as a result, Murphy said several roadways are closed.

Murphy says several areas are without power due to downed wires.

“The fire department has been busy responding to many fire alarms due to the weather but has not responded to any needs for rescues due to the storm,” Murphy said, adding that there are currently no shelters opened on the island by either emergency management or the Red Cross.