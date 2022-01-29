US
Nor'easter slams the Northeast

By Adrienne Vogt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:30 p.m. ET, January 29, 2022
41 min ago

Atlantic City and Philadelphia set daily snowfall records

From CNN's Gene Norman

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas broke snowfall records for this calendar date, Jan. 29:

  • Atlantic City recorded 14-inches of snow, breaking the old record of 7.3 inches set in 2014.
  • John F. Kennedy Airport recorded 11 inches, breaking the old record of 1.0 set in 2014.
  • LaGuardia Airport recorded 9.4 inches, shattering the old record of .9 inches set in 1966.
  • New York’s Central Park recorded 7.3 inches, breaking the old record of 4.7 inches set in 1904.
  • Philadelphia recorded 5.8 inches of snow today, breaking the old record of 5.0 inches set in 1904.

Atlantic City’s monthly total is now 33.2 inches, far surpassing the previous monthly mark of 20.3 inches set in January 1987.

2 hr 11 min ago

Roughly 19 million people are under winter weather alerts due to the ongoing storm

Zack Andersen skis off a jump built on the lawn of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, on Saturday, January 29, in Somervillle, Mass.
There are nearly 19 million people under winter weather alerts across six states as of 4 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service.

These alerts extend from southern New York to Maine and include New York City, Boston and Portland.

Nine million people remain in a blizzard warning from New York to Maine, mainly along the coast, the NWS added.

3 hr 28 min ago

See the latest snowfall amounts in your area

From CNN's John Keefe

Wondering how much has already fallen? This map shows snow reports from across the Northeast.

3 hr 27 min ago

Parts of New Jersey and New York record over 18 inches of snow

As of 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, the highest snowfall amounts have been recorded along the New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island coastlines, according to the National Weather Service.

Bayville, N.J., observed 19 inches; Bay Shore, N.Y., recorded 18.5 inches; Norton, Mass., got 17.6 inches; and Warren, R.I., measured 17 inches.

3 hr 53 min ago

High winds, snow and flooding across Nantucket leave areas without power

From CNN’s Liam Reilly and Artemis Moshtaghian

Nantucket fire crews are battling high winds and snow, which have caused several fallen trees across the Massachusetts island, Fire Chief Stephen Murphy told CNN Saturday afternoon.

Downtown Nantucket and other areas of the island have been affected by flooding at high tide, and as a result, Murphy said several roadways are closed.

Murphy says several areas are without power due to downed wires.

“The fire department has been busy responding to many fire alarms due to the weather but has not responded to any needs for rescues due to the storm,” Murphy said, adding that there are currently no shelters opened on the island by either emergency management or the Red Cross.

5 hr ago

Nor’easter spurs over 3,500 US flight cancellations on Saturday

More than 3,500 flights within, into or out of the United States have been canceled for Saturday as the potentially dangerous nor’easter moves along the East Coast, according to FlightAware.

There are also currently over 1,000 delays within, into or out of the US.

In addition to Saturday’s weather woes, more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled for Sunday, according to the site.

5 hr 5 min ago

How to stay safe in a blizzard

From CNN's Forrest Brown

Multiple blizzard warnings have been issued from the National Weather Service because of the nor'easter barreling up the East Coast today.

Officials have warned residents to hunker down and avoid driving so plows can work on clearing the snow.

Read more about what to do if you get stuck:

5 hr 29 min ago

Areas in Massachusetts observe hurricane-force wind gusts

Eastern Massachusetts has observed hurricane-force wind gusts from the powerful winter storm whipping through the state.

Cape Cod is getting the worst of the winds. Wellfleet and West Dennis recorded maximum wind gusts of over 80 mph, and Provincetown observed a gust of 76 mph, while Nantucket and Chatham saw gusts of around 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

To put it into perspective, category 1 hurricane winds measure 74-95 mph.

5 hr 3 min ago

Here's what it looks like in the Northeast right now

As the nor'easter hammers the East Coast with snow and fierce winds, this is the view on the ground:

Thomas Hoaglin, the maintenance manager at the Beachmere Inn in Ogunquit, Maine, recorded video of weather conditions during Saturday’s nor’easter.

The inn is right on the water, but the ocean can barely be seen right now because of the blowing snow.

A Maryland man captured video of the boardwalk area in Ocean City at about 11:35 a.m. ET on Saturday showing intense wintery conditions.

Tim Grooms said the snow seemed to have died down, but the winds were blowing snow into drifts.

Jodi Wolin recorded this video on Saturday morning from one of the upper floors of a 40-story building overlooking Boston Harbor.

James Degelder shot this video from the Ocean Bluff area of Mansfield, Mass., on Saturday just before high tide at about 8:05 a.m. ET.

And CNN's own Meg Wagner was out in Brooklyn's Prospect Park this morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.

View more photos here:

