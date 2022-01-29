Atlantic City and Philadelphia set daily snowfall records

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas broke snowfall records for this calendar date, Jan. 29:
- Atlantic City recorded 14-inches of snow, breaking the old record of 7.3 inches set in 2014.
- John F. Kennedy Airport recorded 11 inches, breaking the old record of 1.0 set in 2014.
- LaGuardia Airport recorded 9.4 inches, shattering the old record of .9 inches set in 1966.
- New York’s Central Park recorded 7.3 inches, breaking the old record of 4.7 inches set in 1904.
- Philadelphia recorded 5.8 inches of snow today, breaking the old record of 5.0 inches set in 1904.
Atlantic City’s monthly total is now 33.2 inches, far surpassing the previous monthly mark of 20.3 inches set in January 1987.