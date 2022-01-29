A city-by-city timeline of nor'easter impacts

People shovel snow in Manhattan, New York, early Saturday morning. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dangerous winter weather is impacting much of the East, with winter alerts from the Carolinas to New England, while the coldest weather in over a decade impacts south Florida, where wind chill alerts include Miami.

Blizzard warnings, the most severe of winter warnings, cover over 11 million people, including Atlantic City, N.J; Providence, R.I.; Boston, Mass.; Cape Cod, Mass.; and Portland, Maine.

Over a foot of snow has fallen in parts of New Jersey and heavy snow is working its way up the coast.

The storm will peak later this morning through the afternoon hours, with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour in some areas, with the snow ending in all areas by tomorrow morning.

As the storm continues to intensify, winds will increase, with hurricane-force wind gusts possible along the coast and widespread power outages.

A 1- to 3-foot storm surge is expected along the coast, which will bring coastal flooding, especially at high tides.

Timeline:

Washington, DC:

All advisories have expired

Winds will continue to be strong this morning with gusts of up to 40 mph

Philadelphia, Penn.:

Winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. ET this afternoon

Around 6 inches of snow has fallen already with an additional 2-3 inches possible; snow ends early afternoon

Wind gusts up to 35 mph

Storm has peaked and conditions will improve this afternoon

New York, N.Y.:

Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m. ET this evening

Snow continues into the early afternoon

4-6 inches of snow has fallen already, with snow continuing this morning with snow totals of 8-12 inches expected

Wind gusts up to 40 mph

Peak: ongoing through early afternoon

Boston, Mass.:

Blizzard warning in effect through 5 a.m. ET Sunday

Blizzard conditions: 24-30 inches of snowfall

Snowfall of 2-4 inches per hour possible

Wind gusts up to 65 mph

Peak: Now through 10 p.m. ET tonight

Portland, Maine: