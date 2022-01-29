A city-by-city timeline of nor'easter impacts

Dangerous winter weather is impacting much of the East, with winter alerts from the Carolinas to New England, while the coldest weather in over a decade impacts south Florida, where wind chill alerts include Miami.
Blizzard warnings, the most severe of winter warnings, cover over 11 million people, including Atlantic City, N.J; Providence, R.I.; Boston, Mass.; Cape Cod, Mass.; and Portland, Maine.
Over a foot of snow has fallen in parts of New Jersey and heavy snow is working its way up the coast.
The storm will peak later this morning through the afternoon hours, with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour in some areas, with the snow ending in all areas by tomorrow morning.
As the storm continues to intensify, winds will increase, with hurricane-force wind gusts possible along the coast and widespread power outages.
A 1- to 3-foot storm surge is expected along the coast, which will bring coastal flooding, especially at high tides.
Timeline:
Washington, DC:
- All advisories have expired
- Winds will continue to be strong this morning with gusts of up to 40 mph
Philadelphia, Penn.:
- Winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. ET this afternoon
- Around 6 inches of snow has fallen already with an additional 2-3 inches possible; snow ends early afternoon
- Wind gusts up to 35 mph
- Storm has peaked and conditions will improve this afternoon
New York, N.Y.:
- Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m. ET this evening
- Snow continues into the early afternoon
- 4-6 inches of snow has fallen already, with snow continuing this morning with snow totals of 8-12 inches expected
- Wind gusts up to 40 mph
- Peak: ongoing through early afternoon
Boston, Mass.:
- Blizzard warning in effect through 5 a.m. ET Sunday
- Blizzard conditions: 24-30 inches of snowfall
- Snowfall of 2-4 inches per hour possible
- Wind gusts up to 65 mph
- Peak: Now through 10 p.m. ET tonight
Portland, Maine:
- Blizzard warning in effect until 6 a.m. ET Sunday
- Blizzard conditions: 12-18 inches of snowfall
- Wind gusts up to 50 mph
- Peak: Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.