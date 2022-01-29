US
Nor'easter slams the Northeast

By Adrienne Vogt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 10:47 a.m. ET, January 29, 2022
20 min ago

Frozen iguanas could fall from trees due to cold temperatures in Florida, weather center warns

From CNN's Dave Hennen and Judson Jones

Bitter cold Arctic air has also plunged well into the South and Florida and could bring the coldest temperatures in over a decade to Miami tomorrow morning — with the Weather Prediction Center warning of a chance of frozen falling iguanas in the Sunshine State.

"Much of the state will remain mostly clear and frigid tonight with the chance for scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees due to subfreezing temperatures that may temporarily paralyze them," according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Florida peninsula tonight.

Wind chill advisories cover most of Florida, including Miami and even Key Largo. Wind chills will drop into the teens in the northern part of the state to near freezing in Miami.

Freeze warnings are in effect for around 9 million people in Florida, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Melbourne.

Atlanta had a "dusting" measuring 0.2 inches of snow overnight. South Georgia is also under a freeze warning, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

41 min ago

Winter storm is officially a bomb cyclone, according to National Weather Service

From CNN's Judson Jones and Brandon Miller

It's official. We've got a bomb cyclone, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Bomb cyclone is a term given to a rapidly strengthening storm that fulfills one important criterion. Generally, pressure must drop 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours.

However, that benchmark is also based on the latitude of the storm. So, the millibar requirement can change depending on where the storm forms.

Read all about bomb cyclones here.

24 min ago

Over 115,000 Massachusetts customers are without power, state agency says

From CNN's Keith Allen

At least 116,964 Massachusetts customers are without power Saturday morning as a powerful nor’easter lashes the region, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Most of Massachusetts’ outages are occurring on Cape Cod and along the southern coastline, according to MEMA’s map.

Nearly 55 million people, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, were under winter weather alerts Saturday morning, CNN previously reported.

1 min ago

Atlantic County, N.J., is experiencing whiteout conditions and power outages

From CNN's Brian Todd and Eric Fiegel

Atlantic County, N.J., officials have activated the county's Emergency Operations Center as residents are waking up “to accumulating snow, increasing winds, minor coastal flooding and whiteout conditions as the county remains under a blizzard warning through 4 p.m. today with snow falling at rates of 1-3 inches in some areas near the coast."

While there were no major issues reported overnight, there are power outages impacting 374 homes, according to a press release

Atlantic City officials had to close Route 40, one of the main arteries into and out of the city, according to Rebecca Mena, media relations spokesperson for the mayor and fire chief. Closure is not uncommon in serious weather events, as a combination of high tide and high winds blowing water inland and heavy snow accumulation create untenable conditions on the road, she said. 

The road has since reopened, CNN's Brian Todd reported.

One of the main issues Saturday so far is people venturing out in their cars and getting stranded, Mena said. She said officials advise residents to stay home.

Atlantic County officials said travel is dangerous, adding that "if you become stranded, remain with your vehicle.”

37 min ago

A city-by-city timeline of nor'easter impacts

From CNN's Dave Hennen

People shovel snow in Manhattan, New York, early Saturday morning.
People shovel snow in Manhattan, New York, early Saturday morning. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dangerous winter weather is impacting much of the East, with winter alerts from the Carolinas to New England, while the coldest weather in over a decade impacts south Florida, where wind chill alerts include Miami.

Blizzard warnings, the most severe of winter warnings, cover over 11 million people, including Atlantic City, N.J; Providence, R.I.; Boston, Mass.; Cape Cod, Mass.; and Portland, Maine.

Over a foot of snow has fallen in parts of New Jersey and heavy snow is working its way up the coast.

The storm will peak later this morning through the afternoon hours, with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour in some areas, with the snow ending in all areas by tomorrow morning.

As the storm continues to intensify, winds will increase, with hurricane-force wind gusts possible along the coast and widespread power outages.

A 1- to 3-foot storm surge is expected along the coast, which will bring coastal flooding, especially at high tides.

Timeline:

Washington, DC:

  • All advisories have expired
  • Winds will continue to be strong this morning with gusts of up to 40 mph

Philadelphia, Penn.:

  • Winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. ET this afternoon
  • Around 6 inches of snow has fallen already with an additional 2-3 inches possible; snow ends early afternoon
  • Wind gusts up to 35 mph
  • Storm has peaked and conditions will improve this afternoon

New York, N.Y.:

  • Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m. ET this evening
  • Snow continues into the early afternoon
  • 4-6 inches of snow has fallen already, with snow continuing this morning with snow totals of 8-12 inches expected 
  • Wind gusts up to 40 mph 
  • Peak: ongoing through early afternoon

Boston, Mass.:

  • Blizzard warning in effect through 5 a.m. ET Sunday
  • Blizzard conditions: 24-30 inches of snowfall
  • Snowfall of 2-4 inches per hour possible
  • Wind gusts up to 65 mph
  • Peak: Now through 10 p.m. ET tonight 

Portland, Maine: 

  • Blizzard warning in effect until 6 a.m. ET Sunday
  • Blizzard conditions: 12-18 inches of snowfall
  • Wind gusts up to 50 mph
  • Peak: Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

1 hr 58 min ago

Massachusetts mayor calls nor'easter "almost a minor hurricane with snow"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia and Adrienne Vogt

Thomas Koch, mayor of Quincy, Mass., called the powerful nor'easter "really almost a minor hurricane with snow."

Quincy is south of Boston.

"We are expecting somewhere between 9 [a.m. ET] and noontime absolute whiteout conditions where things will come to a halt," he said in a CNN interview.

Quincy is a coastal city south of Boston.

The “big issue that I see is us getting our streets back opened up again,” he said. “There’s no question that we're going to lose control for a period of time. There’s no way plows can operate when they can’t see in front of their face. So when you are talking 2-3 feet of snow, that’s a lot of snow, and with 70 mph winds, we're looking at 6- to 8-foot drifts,” he said.

When discussing concerns over flooding, the mayor said the town has a new seawall that is 2 feet higher than its old one.

The city is prepared to call for evacuations but “the first tide is high now; we think we’re going to be OK,” he said, though officials are watching for the next cycle. There have been no major emergencies so far, the mayor added.

Eastern Massachusetts, which is under a blizzard warning, could see up to 30 inches of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

1 hr 6 min ago

What to pack in your car to stay safe in a snowstorm

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Kristen Rogers

Snow falls in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, January 28.
Snow falls in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, January 28. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

If you're ever stranded in your car due to a bad winter storm, being prepared can be the difference between survival and serious harm or death.

Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions can be frightening and dangerous for travelers, and "are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter," according to AAA.

Regardless of whether a severe storm is coming, here are some tips to stay safe on the road:

  • While in a winter storm, you should try to minimize traveling as much as you can to avoid getting stranded on the road. Make sure that if you do have to go out, you have a full tank of gas, said Joann Sands, a clinical assistant professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Buffalo, who trains students in disaster and emergency preparedness.
  • It's also a good idea to have an emergency kit inside each one of your family's vehicles in case you get stranded.
  • Have important documents readily available in case of an evacuation, including home or renter's insurance, social security cards, birth certificates and passports, Sands said.
  • Create a family communications plan on how you'll be able to get in touch if you are separated during the storm.
  • Do not bring portable generators, camp stoves and grills inside your home. Keep them at least 20 feet away from your windows, doors and vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Here is what those could look like.
  • Plan to check on your elderly or disabled neighbors and friends.

2 hr 32 min ago

Nor’easter spurs over 3,500 US flight cancellations on Saturday

More than 3,500 flights within, into or out of the United States have been canceled for Saturday as the potentially dangerous nor’easter moves along the East Coast, according to FlightAware.

There are also currently over 250 delays within, into or out of the US.

In addition to Saturday’s weather woes, 649 flights have already been canceled for Sunday, according to the site.

2 hr 36 min ago

Massachusetts issues highway travel ban for tractor-trailers due to winter storm   

From CNN's Melissa Alonso  

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation implemented a travel ban for large trucks on interstate highways for Saturday because of the severe winter weather forecast, according to a MassDOT tweet.  

The travel ban is in effect today from 6 a.m. through midnight "for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems and special permit haulers," MassDOT said.  

"MassDOT urges all of these large truck drivers to plan accordingly and to stay off the roads to allow MassDOT crews to work," the department said.   

During a Friday briefing, Gov. Charlie Baker urged all residents across the state "to avoid nonessential travel" ahead of the winter storm.  

“We are actively monitoring this weekend’s winter storm, and we are urging residents to stay home and to allow crews to safely treat and clear roadways,” Baker said. 

"MassDOT has 2561 pieces of equipment currently deployed statewide in snow & ice operations," a tweet said.  

 