Frozen iguanas could fall from trees due to cold temperatures in Florida, weather center warns

Bitter cold Arctic air has also plunged well into the South and Florida and could bring the coldest temperatures in over a decade to Miami tomorrow morning — with the Weather Prediction Center warning of a chance of frozen falling iguanas in the Sunshine State.

"Much of the state will remain mostly clear and frigid tonight with the chance for scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees due to subfreezing temperatures that may temporarily paralyze them," according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Florida peninsula tonight.

Wind chill advisories cover most of Florida, including Miami and even Key Largo. Wind chills will drop into the teens in the northern part of the state to near freezing in Miami.

Freeze warnings are in effect for around 9 million people in Florida, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Melbourne.

Atlanta had a "dusting" measuring 0.2 inches of snow overnight. South Georgia is also under a freeze warning, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.