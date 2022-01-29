Parts of Massachusetts may see 30 inches of snow, governor says

A man shovels snow in near whiteout conditions during a nor'easter in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on January 29. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

The nor’easter snowstorm has delivered heavy snowfall and high winds as predicted in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference on Saturday.

More than 100,000 power outages have been reported statewide and more are expected overnight due to high winds, he said.

The snow was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour for several hours in many parts of the state and is expected to continue for the next couple of hours, Baker said. Southeastern Massachusetts may receive up to 30 inches of snow while the greater Boston area may get 2 feet, the governor said.

The rate of snow is expected to slow soon but light to moderate snowfall will continue until approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Utility crews are doing damage assessments and will begin working on restoring power when wind falls below 35 mph, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Katie Theoharides said during the presser.

Baker said crews will be working throughout the night into early tomorrow morning to clear the snow. Approximately 3,000 pieces of snow-clearing equipment are in use across the state, he said. The governor said it will take until at least mid-morning Sunday for the roads to be in better condition for drivers.

The Massachusetts governor said the tractor-trailer ban on all interstate highways will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.