US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Ukraine-Russia tensions

live news

Live

East Coast braces for nor'easter

live news

Live

Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Live Updates

East Coast braces for nor'easter

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:49 p.m. ET, January 28, 2022
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Rhode Island emergency crews assembling more than 400 plows as state prepares for impending snowstorm

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn

Rhode Island’s governor assured the state is well-equipped to handle the 12 to 18 inches of snow forecast to fall beginning tonight.

At a news conference this morning, Gov. Daniel McKee said the state Department of Transportation has 75,000 pounds of salt that will be used to preemptively treat roads tonight.

McKee said a blizzard warning is in effect as of this morning.

The state has 150 plows of its own, in addition to 350 plows contracted through vendors, according to Transportation Department Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

Alviti said the department is staffed at 96%.

The official cautioned that conditions tomorrow are going to get “very intense very quickly.”

McKee said state-run Covid-19 vaccination and testing sites will close tomorrow. 

The governor said he will provide another update at 4:15 p.m ET this afternoon from the Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

 

3 min ago

Boston declares "snow emergency" ahead of weekend storm

From CNN's Mirna Alsharif

A "snow emergency" in Boston will start at 9 p.m. ET tonight ahead of this weekend's "historic" storm, Mayor Michelle Wu announced earlier today.

"This has a potential to be a historic storm, a huge one," Wu said at a news conference. 

Snowfall is expected to peak Saturday morning and diminish by Sunday, Wu said. There's also a risk of flooding, she added.

"We are expecting as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow and 40 to 50 mile per hour winds. This is likely to be an intense, dangerous storm, with heavy snow, high winds and whiteout conditions," she said.

Wu encouraged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. She also urged residents to use space heaters safely.

More than 38,000 tons of salt is prepped to treat roads, and more than 800 pieces of snow management equipment will be available, said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, chief of streets for the city's transportation and sanitation department.

Franklin-Hodge also emphasized that the storm "has the potential to be one for the record book," and added that residents should not expect things to get back to normal once the snow stops.

"I want to encourage everyone to stay warm, stay safe," Wu said. "We will be watching carefully."

9 min ago

Blizzard warnings now cover more than 10 million people

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Blizzard warnings ahead of a massive storm include more than 10 million people across 10 states.

The warnings cover coastal counties from Virginia to New England and include Boston, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Portland, Islip, Atlantic City and Ocean City.

Travel will become difficult to impossible tonight through tomorrow in the warning areas as the storm intensifies and brings wind gusts to hurricane-force and heavy snow.

Visibilities will drop to near zero at times, bringing complete white-out conditions.

6 min ago

What to pack in your car to stay safe

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Kristen Rogers

If you're ever stranded in your car due to a bad winter storm, being prepared can be the difference between survival and serious harm or death.

Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions can be frightening and dangerous for travelers, and "are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter," according to AAA.

Regardless of whether a severe storm is coming, here are some tips to stay safe on the road:

  • While in a winter storm, you should try to minimize traveling as much as you can to avoid getting stranded on the road. Make sure that if you do have to go out, you have a full tank of gas, said Joann Sands, a clinical assistant professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Buffalo, who trains students in disaster and emergency preparedness.
  • It's also a good idea to have an emergency kit inside each one of your family's vehicles in case you get stranded.
  • Have important documents readily available in case of an evacuation, including home or renter's insurance, social security cards, birth certificates and passports, Sands said.
  • Create a family communications plan on how you'll be able to get in touch if you are separated during the storm.
  • Do not bring portable generators, camp stoves and grills inside your home. Keep them at least 20 feet away from your windows, doors and vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Here is what those could look like.
  • Plan to check on your elderly or disabled neighbors and friends.

34 min ago

Here are the items you should have in stock before a winter storm

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A powerful winter storm is threatening parts of the eastern United States with crippling freezing rain, sleet and snow, as experts urge residents to be prepared.

Make sure you've done the basics: Learn how to keep your pipes from freezing (for example, you can open cabinets in places like under sinks to let heat in or let faucets drip), test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, have extra batteries for radios and flashlights, charge electronics and consider specific needs of everyone in your household, like medication.

And ensure you have all the grocery supplies you need.

Here's what you should make sure to stock up on in your home.

High-protein and non-perishable foods: Those include foods like energy bars and protein and fruit bars that don't need to be refrigerated or frozen, said Joann Sands, a clinical assistant professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Buffalo, who trains students in disaster and emergency preparedness. It's important that you don't panic-buy to try and fill your fridge, Sands said.

Canned goods: Remember that the power may be out as the storm whips through your region, so have with you ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables and canned juices as well as a manual can opener, according to Ready.gov. If a can is swollen, dented or corroded, do not eat from it.

Water: Store at least three days' worth of water supply for each person in your household and for each pet, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends storing at least one gallon of water for each person in your household for each day. If it's store-bought water, make sure you check the expiration date.

Think of babies — and pets: When preparing, don't forget about babies and pets in the house. Make sure you have enough supply of baby formula, as well as anything else an infant may need, like diapers, said Sands. Be sure to also have several days' worth of supplies for pets, like medications and non-perishable foods.

Have an emergency kit: A disaster kit should include: non-perishable foods and a three-day supply of water, a battery-powered radio and flashlight, extra batteries, a first-aid kit with a manual, sanitation items, matches in a waterproof container, a whistle to signal for help if you need to, clothing, blankets and sleeping bags, identification cards, credit cards and cash, paper and pencil, items to cover baby and pet needs and any special items like medications, contact lenses, glasses, hearing aids and activities for younger children. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, you should also include things like face masks.

If the power goes out: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as you can, to avoid letting the cool air out. If unopened, your fridge will be able to keep food cold for about four hours, according to Ready.gov. Throw out any perishable food — like meat, poultry, eggs or leftovers — that's been left in temperatures over 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours.

Read more tips here.

37 min ago

Why New York City's forecast remains uncertain

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

New York City could get between 8 and 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts over 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologists. The National Weather Service early Friday said there is a 10% chance the bomb cyclone may dump more than 17 inches of snow there — but also gives a 10% chance of zero snow.

A European forecast model shows New York City on the edge of the snow-or-no-snow divide but still predicts a heaping pile of snow. The American model shows nearly nothing for the city. A third model indicates a foot or more of snow.

And direction is playing a vital role in this storm's projection, too, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers pointed out.

"It's like a bowling ball going right down the middle or slightly off-center. You can get a 7-10 split or a strike with only an inch difference," Myers said. "I think the models will come together as we get closer to the event."

42 min ago

Snow, wind and coastal flooding to slam Northeast

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

weekend nor'easter is expected to unleash a double whammy of heavy snowfall and strong winds throughout parts of the Northeast, but the exact impact across the region remains in question.

"This storm is likely to strengthen at a rate, and to an intensity, equivalent to only the most powerful hurricanes, so the high-end potential of this storm cannot be overstated," according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "But with nor'easters, like in real estate, it will all come down to location, location, location."

Extremely cold temperatures are possible, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned, as is coastal flooding — and the stronger the storm, the greater the coastal surge along the coast will be.

"Coastal flooding is a concern thanks to astronomically high tides on Saturday," the weather service office in Boston said. "The combination of strong northeast winds and high seas will bring storm surges that, if coinciding with high tide, would lead to minor or moderate coastal flooding."

The difference in storm timing — even as few as six hours — would make a massive difference in impact on coastal flooding and erosion concerns.

The storm is expected to strengthen through a process called bombogenesis. Also referred to as a bomb cyclone, it happens when a storm drops a certain amount of atmospheric pressure over 24 hours.