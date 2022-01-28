New York declares state of emergency ahead of "one of the most significant storms" in years

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency beginning 8 p.m. ET as a nor'easter plans to wallop the northeast.

Long Island will be among the hardest hit with 10 to 16 inches of snow, with up to a potential 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour, the governor said.

Joining the governor was Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

“We are preparing for a blizzard, this is likely to be one of the most significant storms we have seen over the last several years here," he said.

Meanwhile, New York City and the Hudson Valley regions have lower predictions, but ultimately there will be “heavy snow gusty winds and difficult road conditions,” Hochul said.

Jano Lieber, head of New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, detailed storm preparations for transit systems saying it was “likely to have a shutdown tonight" on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

The LIRR was expected to take the biggest hit, and authorities were prepared to suspend service likely in the morning.

There will also be suspensions on some Metro North train service lines servicing Connecticut.

And Hochul's advice to drivers? “Just stay off the roads," she warned.