East Coast braces for nor'easter

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Leinz Vales, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:24 PM ET, Fri January 28, 2022
42 min ago

Rhode Island governor will implement travel ban on state roads

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he is putting a travel ban into place due to the impeding winter storm on Saturday.

The ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. ET until 8 p.m. ET, McKee tweeted.

A ban is also in effect for all tractor-trailers and motorcycles — except those carrying emergency supplies — from 6 a.m. ET until midnight.

The entire state of Rhode Island is under a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service.

"Not only are we expecting large amounts of snow, we're also expecting high winds. And we're fully expecting whiteout conditions tomorrow. This is serious," McKee said at press conference. 

Earlier, McKee said the state Department of Transportation has 75,000 pounds of salt that will be used to preemptively treat roads tonight. The state has 150 plows of its own, in addition to 350 plows contracted through vendors, according to Transportation Department Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

The transportation department said road cleanup will likely stretch into Sunday.

2 hr 33 min ago

Blizzard warnings expanded ahead of weekend nor'easter 

New blizzard warnings are giving a clearer picture of the path of a nor'easter that will hit the northeast with strong winds and heavy snow.

According to the National Weather Service, blizzard warnings were expanded Friday and now cover millions of people in the following locations:

  • Southern Delaware
  • Central and eastern Long Island
  • Southeastern Connecticut,
  • Rhode Island
  • Eastern Massachusetts
  • Parts of eastern Maine

Here's a look at the warnings on the map:

2 hr 56 min ago

Homeland security adviser says administration is monitoring storm, working closely with FEMA

Homeland Security Adviser Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall released a statement ahead of this weekend's winter storm threatening the Northeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic, saying the administration will be monitoring the situation. 

"Be sure to pay close attention to the information and guidance that is provided by your State and local leaders and homeland security and emergency preparedness officials," she advised in the statement.

"We will be actively monitoring the storm’s projected impacts and working closely with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to ensure that we are prepared to support any needs for Federal assistance that may arise in your community," she said.

 

4 hr 24 min ago

Winter storm forces cancellation of various Amtrak lines tomorrow 

From CNN’s Greg Wallace

The impending winter storm is forcing Amtrak to cancel Saturday train service for various lines, including Acela service between Washington, DC, and Boston and the regional service between Boston and New York, the company announced Friday.

Limited service will operate between New York and Washington, DC, and points south.

Amtrak said it regrets any inconvenience, advising passengers to call 1-800-USA-RAIL if their trip has been impacted. Change and cancellation fees will be waived, Amtrak said.  

5 hr 8 min ago

New York declares state of emergency ahead of "one of the most significant storms" in years

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

(New York Governor's office)
(New York Governor's office)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency beginning 8 p.m. ET as a nor'easter plans to wallop the northeast. 

Long Island will be among the hardest hit with 10 to 16 inches of snow, with up to a potential 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour, the governor said. 

Joining the governor was Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. 

“We are preparing for a blizzard, this is likely to be one of the most significant storms we have seen over the last several years here," he said.

Meanwhile, New York City and the Hudson Valley regions have lower predictions, but ultimately there will be “heavy snow gusty winds and difficult road conditions,” Hochul said. 

Janno Lieber, head of New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, detailed storm preparations for transit systems saying it was “likely to have a shutdown tonight" on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

The LIRR was expected to take the biggest hit, and authorities were prepared to suspend service likely in the morning. 

There will also be suspensions on some Metro North train service lines servicing Connecticut. 

And Hochul's advice to drivers? “Just stay off the roads," she warned.

6 hr 23 min ago

Connecticut is expecting up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, governor says

From CNN's Mirna Alsharif 

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is ready for this weekend's "wicked snowstorm."

"I'd like to think that we're as ready as we can be," he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon. "Hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

The state will deploy more than 600 snow plows to help clear the snow, Lamont said.

"It's going to be heavy in places, one to two feet," said Lamont. "A lot of this is going to be wetter snow, especially along the coastline, especially in southeast and southwest Connecticut."

The state has 100,000 tons of salt to treat the roads and 600 Eversource crews ready to help with any power issues, Lamont said.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said that staffing at the department is down by 30%, and they're bringing in contractors to assist with clearing the snow. Only a dozen employees are out due to Covid-19, he added.

7 hr 14 min ago

New Jersey governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm and urges people to stay home

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to hit the garden state.

“We are certainly hoping for the best, but we are without question, preparing for the worst,” Murphy said.

The state of emergency goes into effect at 5 p.m. ET Friday. In addition, all state offices will close at 3 p.m. ET.

Parts of the Jersey shore are expected to get up 18 inches of snow, along with winds of up to 50 mph, according to Murphy.

“Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home,” Murphy said. “Stay home tonight and stay home tomorrow. Whatever you may need to get through a snow day, get it on your way home today so you do not have to venue out.”

Murphy is also asking residents to report power outages and downed power lines.

7 hr 35 min ago

Rhode Island emergency crews assembling more than 400 plows as state prepares for impending snowstorm

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn

Rhode Island’s governor assured the state is well-equipped to handle the 12 to 18 inches of snow forecast to fall beginning tonight.

At a news conference this morning, Gov. Daniel McKee said the state Department of Transportation has 75,000 pounds of salt that will be used to preemptively treat roads tonight.

McKee said a blizzard warning is in effect as of this morning.

The state has 150 plows of its own, in addition to 350 plows contracted through vendors, according to Transportation Department Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

Alviti said the department is staffed at 96%.

The official cautioned that conditions tomorrow are going to get “very intense very quickly.”

McKee said state-run Covid-19 vaccination and testing sites will close tomorrow. 

The governor said he will provide another update at 4:15 p.m ET this afternoon from the Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

 

7 hr 37 min ago

Boston declares "snow emergency" ahead of weekend storm

From CNN's Mirna Alsharif

A "snow emergency" in Boston will start at 9 p.m. ET tonight ahead of this weekend's "historic" storm, Mayor Michelle Wu announced earlier today.

"This has a potential to be a historic storm, a huge one," Wu said at a news conference. 

Snowfall is expected to peak Saturday morning and diminish by Sunday, Wu said. There's also a risk of flooding, she added.

"We are expecting as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow and 40 to 50 mile per hour winds. This is likely to be an intense, dangerous storm, with heavy snow, high winds and whiteout conditions," she said.

Wu encouraged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. She also urged residents to use space heaters safely.

More than 38,000 tons of salt is prepped to treat roads, and more than 800 pieces of snow management equipment will be available, said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, chief of streets for the city's transportation and sanitation department.

Franklin-Hodge also emphasized that the storm "has the potential to be one for the record book," and added that residents should not expect things to get back to normal once the snow stops.

"I want to encourage everyone to stay warm, stay safe," Wu said. "We will be watching carefully."