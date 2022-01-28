Rhode Island governor will implement travel ban on state roads

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he is putting a travel ban into place due to the impeding winter storm on Saturday.

The ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. ET until 8 p.m. ET, McKee tweeted.

A ban is also in effect for all tractor-trailers and motorcycles — except those carrying emergency supplies — from 6 a.m. ET until midnight.

The entire state of Rhode Island is under a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service.

"Not only are we expecting large amounts of snow, we're also expecting high winds. And we're fully expecting whiteout conditions tomorrow. This is serious," McKee said at press conference.

Earlier, McKee said the state Department of Transportation has 75,000 pounds of salt that will be used to preemptively treat roads tonight. The state has 150 plows of its own, in addition to 350 plows contracted through vendors, according to Transportation Department Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

The transportation department said road cleanup will likely stretch into Sunday.