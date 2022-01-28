Why New York City's forecast remains uncertain

New York City could get between 8 and 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts over 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologists. The National Weather Service early Friday said there is a 10% chance the bomb cyclone may dump more than 17 inches of snow there — but also gives a 10% chance of zero snow.

A European forecast model shows New York City on the edge of the snow-or-no-snow divide but still predicts a heaping pile of snow. The American model shows nearly nothing for the city. A third model indicates a foot or more of snow.

And direction is playing a vital role in this storm's projection, too, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers pointed out.