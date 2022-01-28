US
East Coast braces for nor'easter

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 2:02 p.m. ET, January 28, 2022
1 hr 50 min ago

Why New York City's forecast remains uncertain

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

New York City could get between 8 and 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts over 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologists. The National Weather Service early Friday said there is a 10% chance the bomb cyclone may dump more than 17 inches of snow there — but also gives a 10% chance of zero snow.

A European forecast model shows New York City on the edge of the snow-or-no-snow divide but still predicts a heaping pile of snow. The American model shows nearly nothing for the city. A third model indicates a foot or more of snow.

And direction is playing a vital role in this storm's projection, too, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers pointed out.

"It's like a bowling ball going right down the middle or slightly off-center. You can get a 7-10 split or a strike with only an inch difference," Myers said. "I think the models will come together as we get closer to the event."

1 hr 54 min ago

Snow, wind and coastal flooding to slam Northeast

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

weekend nor'easter is expected to unleash a double whammy of heavy snowfall and strong winds throughout parts of the Northeast, but the exact impact across the region remains in question.

"This storm is likely to strengthen at a rate, and to an intensity, equivalent to only the most powerful hurricanes, so the high-end potential of this storm cannot be overstated," according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "But with nor'easters, like in real estate, it will all come down to location, location, location."

Extremely cold temperatures are possible, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned, as is coastal flooding — and the stronger the storm, the greater the coastal surge along the coast will be.

"Coastal flooding is a concern thanks to astronomically high tides on Saturday," the weather service office in Boston said. "The combination of strong northeast winds and high seas will bring storm surges that, if coinciding with high tide, would lead to minor or moderate coastal flooding."

The difference in storm timing — even as few as six hours — would make a massive difference in impact on coastal flooding and erosion concerns.

The storm is expected to strengthen through a process called bombogenesis. Also referred to as a bomb cyclone, it happens when a storm drops a certain amount of atmospheric pressure over 24 hours.