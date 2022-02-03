There are at least 130,000 customers without power as a strong winter storm pushes across a massive swath of the US, according to Poweroutage.us.

A massive winter storm has over 100 million people are under winter alerts in parts of 25 states, where snow and ice are causing power outages.

As it pertains to power outages, these states are seeing the largest impact of the storm:

Texas – 69,799

Arkansas – 24,301

Indiana – 7,108

Oklahoma – 4,047

Virginia – 3,651

Tennessee – 3,050

Louisiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey all have more than 2,000 outages each.