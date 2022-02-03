Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport closed due to inclement weather

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been closed because of deteriorating weather conditions as a strong winter weather storm moves through the area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport, at this time, will be closed until at least 11 a.m. CT, according to the FAA.

Prior to the airport closure, the FAA website shows that a ground stop was put in place for the airport.

CNN Weather's Judson Jones says that the airport has been experiencing freezing rain this morning.