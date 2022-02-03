Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport closed due to inclement weather

A massive winter storm has airlines canceling thousands of flights from Texas to New York and the numbers are still climbing.
As of 7:30 a.m. ET today, FlightAware data shows that airlines canceled more than 3,850 flights nationwide, making it the worst day for flight cancellations of the last year.
Airlines canceled about 3,800 flights on Feb. 15, 2021, following the ice storm that hit the plains and the Midwest.
Dozens of major airports are being impacted by this latest massive band of bad weather including some of the biggest hubs for the airlines. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it was suspending operations at Dallas Love Field, home of its headquarters.
FlightAware says more than 80% of all scheduled departures there have been canceled. Southwest has canceled more than one-quarter of all its Thursday flights, systemwide.
Nearly half of all departures from Dallas-Fort Worth have been canceled, the largest hub for American Airlines.
All major airlines have posted travel waivers, allowing passengers who are impacted by the storm to rebook free of charge.