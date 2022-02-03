US
Massive winter storm dumps snow and ice across the US

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:21 a.m. ET, February 3, 2022
2 min ago

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport closed due to inclement weather

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy 

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been closed because of deteriorating weather conditions as a strong winter weather storm moves through the area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport, at this time, will be closed until at least 11 a.m. CT, according to the FAA.

Prior to the airport closure, the FAA website shows that a ground stop was put in place for the airport.

CNN Weather's Judson Jones says that the airport has been experiencing freezing rain this morning. 

41 min ago

Over 3,800 flights canceled today due to storm, making it the worst day for cancellations of the last year

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace

A massive winter storm has airlines canceling thousands of flights from Texas to New York and the numbers are still climbing.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET today, FlightAware data shows that airlines canceled more than 3,850 flights nationwide, making it the worst day for flight cancellations of the last year.

Airlines canceled about 3,800 flights on Feb. 15, 2021, following the ice storm that hit the plains and the Midwest.

Dozens of major airports are being impacted by this latest massive band of bad weather including some of the biggest hubs for the airlines. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it was suspending operations at Dallas Love Field, home of its headquarters.

FlightAware says more than 80% of all scheduled departures there have been canceled. Southwest has canceled more than one-quarter of all its Thursday flights, systemwide.

Nearly half of all departures from Dallas-Fort Worth have been canceled, the largest hub for American Airlines.

All major airlines have posted travel waivers, allowing passengers who are impacted by the storm to rebook free of charge.

51 min ago

Nearly 100,000 customers without power as winter storm impacts US 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

There are nearly 100,000 customers without power as a strong winter storm pushes across parts of the US, according to Poweroutage.us.  

These states are seeing the largest impact of the storm: 

  • Texas – 48,612
  • Arkansas – 11,061
  • Ohio – 8,541
  • Oklahoma – 8,195 
  • Pennsylvania – 7,525
  • Illinois – 3,285
  • New York – 2,574
  • Kansas – 1,794
  • New Hampshire – 1,428
  • New Mexico – 1,422 
  • Louisiana – 1,407
  • Indiana – 1,272
  • Kentucky - 570

Total: 97,686 customers

47 min ago

Texas electric grid operator issues winter weather watch through Sunday

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Rosa Flores

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced they are issuing a winter weather watch as a winter storm prepares to impact the state.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Watch effective through Sunday, Feb. 6 as winter weather moves into Texas. ERCOT is forecasting high energy demand for the duration of the winter weather. This cold front will bring freezing temperatures and precipitation to the ERCOT region. ERCOT is taking action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure grid reliability,” the agency said in a news release.

The agency said it “projects to have sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.”

“ERCOT is using all the tools available to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” Interim CEO Brad Jones said in the news release. “ERCOT will deploy all the resources and aggressively implement the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably during this winter weather. We will continue coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week.”

“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Jones. “With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs. These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid. Texans should contact their utility in the event they experience a localized outage.”

The ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers.  

Some context: The majority of the state is now under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service. 

46 min ago

Amtrak cancels several train routes in and out of Chicago Wednesday and Thursday due to winter storm

From CNN's Jenn Selva

Amtrak has canceled nearly 20 train routes Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm brings ice, rain, sleet, and snow from the Rockies to New England.

According to an Amtrak service alert, a number of trains in and out of Chicago have been canceled, including the Cardinal Train 51 between New York and Chicago.

The route between St. Louis and Kansas City is also among those canceled.  

As of Wednesday evening, more than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts.