Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reopens after weather-related shutdown

Extra food and water: A three- to seven-day supply is a good standard
Flashlight and extra batteries
Battery-powered radio
Extra medicine
First-aid supplies
If you need to make a trip outside, keep it as brief as you can and layer up, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Check with your local emergency authorities to make sure it's safe to drive or travel in the cold.
Generators can release poisonous carbon monoxide if you use them inside your home. If you're using one, keep it outside about 20 feet away from your home, the CDC advises.
Depending on a generator's power capacity, it can emit as much carbon monoxide as a few hundred idling cars. Even if you've lost electricity, you still need to disconnect your normal source of power by turning the main breaker or fuse off before plugging the generator into a household circuit, according to the CDC. Try to keep the generator dry and use heavy-duty extension cords to plug refrigerators or laptop chargers directly into the generator.
You should never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, according to Ready.gov, the US government's online disaster planning resource.
Avoid opening your fridge or freezer during the power outage to keep your food cold. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a fridge can keep food cold during an outage for about four hours, and a freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours.
100 million people in 25 states are under winter weather alerts today. Here's what you need to know.
A massive winter storm is bringing snow, ice, sleet and frigid temperatures to a large swath of the US today.
"An ongoing significant winter storm is expected to impact much of the central and Northeastern U.S. through Friday night," the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in an update, adding there are slight risks for excessive rain in parts of the Southeast, central Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley.
Here's a look at where things stand this morning:
Who's affected: More than 100 million people in 25 states stretching from the Mexican to Canadian borders were under winter weather alerts Thursday, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.
Thousands without power: As of about 9:15 a.m. ET, at least 130,000 customers had lost power, according to Poweroutage.us, with more than 70,000 outages reported in Texas. More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Arkansas.
Travel's a mess: There have been more than 4,400 total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today so far, according to FlightAware. Meanwhile, Amtrak canceled multiple train routes Thursday in and out of Chicago, including the Cardinal Train 51 to New York. And officials from multiple states are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads.
1 hr 55 min ago
Memphis weather service warns about ice-coated roads, power outages and downed trees
The areas around Memphis and Covington, Tennessee, have seen accumulations of about .5 to .75 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
The service warns that the amount of ice could lead to coated roads, power outages and downed trees.
"Arctic air will flow into the Midsouth today, with gusts over 30 mph possibly downing ice-covered tree limbs. Strongest winds are expected over the delta in east Arkansas, the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee."
2 hr 37 min ago
Weather conditions will "continue to go downhill" this afternoon, Arkansas weather service says
Arkansas residents should stay off the roads because "conditions will continue to go downhill through this afternoon," according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.
While precipitation will end today, the NWS said that there will be no melting because of freezing temperatures and cloudy conditions.
The service also added that "Hunt, Fannin, and Collin counties received the highest amounts of freezing rain and ice overnight. Unfortunately winds will increase today, so tree breakage will continue to occur even though the ice has moved east."
2 hr 51 min ago
Missouri officials warn residents to stay off the roads as snow continues to fall
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
The Missouri Department of Transportation warned residents to avoid travel, as many roads across the state are covered with snow this morning.
“Winter weather continues to impact road conditions for much of the state, with many highways and routes covered to partly covered this morning. Please stay safe and avoid travel,” according to MoDOT.
As of this morning, “Conditions remain hazardous… Roads across the district are still covered with more snow expected through the morning,” MoDOT tweeted.
MoDOT also posted a map of the state showing many of its interstates covered with snow.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A has been asking travelers to stay off the road on Twitter, writing: “If traveling this morning, Don’t let your guard down!”
Several troops posted their total weather related traffic incidents for Wednesday as the storm kicked up. Across the state, MHP responded to at least 870 calls for service, over 450 stranded motorists and more than 220 non-fatal crashes.