Massive winter storm dumps snow and ice across the US

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:14 p.m. ET, February 3, 2022
1 min ago

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reopens after weather-related shutdown

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Two women try to keep warm as they walk to work during a light freezing rain in Dallas on Thursday.
Two women try to keep warm as they walk to work during a light freezing rain in Dallas on Thursday. (LM Otero/AP)

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has reopened to air traffic after ice and snow shut down the runways there, according to an FAA website.

The airport had also been under a ground stop, according to the FAA website, but that is also no longer in effect.

Airport spokesperson Francisco Rodriguez confirmed that the airport is open but directed further comment on air traffic to the FAA.

The airport has reopened one runway at this time, an airport spokesperson said.

41 min ago

Tips on staying safe if you lose power during the storm

From CNN's Kristen Rogers, Scottie Andrew and Adrienne Vogt

Memphis police officers block off Central Ave. where a power line was downed across the road on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis police officers block off Central Ave. where a power line was downed across the road on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

Power outages have affected more than 130,000 customers in the US so far as a huge storm brings snow, ice, sleet and rain to the central and eastern US.

In case a power outage lasts a few days, you should have the following on hand:

  • Extra food and water: A three- to seven-day supply is a good standard
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Extra medicine
  • First-aid supplies

If you need to make a trip outside, keep it as brief as you can and layer up, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Check with your local emergency authorities to make sure it's safe to drive or travel in the cold.

Generators can release poisonous carbon monoxide if you use them inside your home. If you're using one, keep it outside about 20 feet away from your home, the CDC advises.

Depending on a generator's power capacity, it can emit as much carbon monoxide as a few hundred idling cars. Even if you've lost electricity, you still need to disconnect your normal source of power by turning the main breaker or fuse off before plugging the generator into a household circuit, according to the CDC. Try to keep the generator dry and use heavy-duty extension cords to plug refrigerators or laptop chargers directly into the generator.

You should never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, according to Ready.gov, the US government's online disaster planning resource.

Avoid opening your fridge or freezer during the power outage to keep your food cold. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a fridge can keep food cold during an outage for about four hours, and a freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours.

Read more tips here and read helpful guidelines on generators from the National Weather Service in Memphis in the post below:

And review this in case you absolutely need to go out and get stuck:

What to pack in your car to stay safe during severe winter weather
What to pack in your car to stay safe during severe winter weather

By Kristen Rogers, CNN

1 hr 25 min ago

100 million people in 25 states are under winter weather alerts today. Here's what you need to know.

A massive winter storm is bringing snow, ice, sleet and frigid temperatures to a large swath of the US today.

"An ongoing significant winter storm is expected to impact much of the central and Northeastern U.S. through Friday night," the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in an update, adding there are slight risks for excessive rain in parts of the Southeast, central Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley.

Here's a look at where things stand this morning:

  • Who's affected: More than 100 million people in 25 states stretching from the Mexican to Canadian borders were under winter weather alerts Thursday, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.
  • Thousands without power: As of about 9:15 a.m. ET, at least 130,000 customers had lost power, according to Poweroutage.us, with more than 70,000 outages reported in Texas. More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Arkansas.
  • Travel's a mess: There have been more than 4,400 total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today so far, according to FlightAware. Meanwhile, Amtrak canceled multiple train routes Thursday in and out of Chicago, including the Cardinal Train 51 to New York. And officials from multiple states are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads.
1 hr 55 min ago

Memphis weather service warns about ice-coated roads, power outages and downed trees

The areas around Memphis and Covington, Tennessee, have seen accumulations of about .5 to .75 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service.

The service warns that the amount of ice could lead to coated roads, power outages and downed trees.

An ice storm warning was issued for the cities and surrounding areas.

The weather service added:

"Arctic air will flow into the Midsouth today, with gusts over 30 mph possibly downing ice-covered tree limbs. Strongest winds are expected over the delta in east Arkansas, the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee."
2 hr 37 min ago

Weather conditions will "continue to go downhill" this afternoon, Arkansas weather service says

Arkansas residents should stay off the roads because "conditions will continue to go downhill through this afternoon," according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The northern part of the state has received six to seven inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The service tweeted out a map of roadways impacted by snow, slush and ice:

2 hr 45 min ago

At least 130,000 customers without power as winter storm cripples wide area of the US

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

There are at least 130,000 customers without power as a strong winter storm pushes across a massive swath of the US, according to Poweroutage.us.  

A massive winter storm has over 100 million people are under winter alerts in parts of 25 states, where snow and ice are causing power outages. 

As it pertains to power outages, these states are seeing the largest impact of the storm:  

  • Texas – 69,799
  • Arkansas – 24,301
  • Indiana – 7,108
  • Oklahoma – 4,047
  • Virginia – 3,651
  • Tennessee – 3,050

Louisiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey all have more than 2,000 outages each.

2 hr 51 min ago

7 airports implement de-icing procedures as winter storm drops ice and snow

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

At least seven airports are implementing de-icing procedures as of 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The following airports are implementing the procedures:

  • Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Salt Lake City International Airport
  • Indianapolis International Airport
  • Denver International Airport
  • Albuquerque International Sunport
  • Akron-Canton Airport
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

There have been more than 4,000 total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today so far, according to FlightAware.

2 hr 50 min ago

No melting will occur today, Texas weather service warns residents

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is advising residents to avoid travel on ice- and sleet-covered roadways this morning.

While precipitation will end today, the NWS said that there will be no melting because of freezing temperatures and cloudy conditions.

The service also added that "Hunt, Fannin, and Collin counties received the highest amounts of freezing rain and ice overnight. Unfortunately winds will increase today, so tree breakage will continue to occur even though the ice has moved east."

2 hr 51 min ago

Missouri officials warn residents to stay off the roads as snow continues to fall 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned residents to avoid travel, as many roads across the state are covered with snow this morning. 

“Winter weather continues to impact road conditions for much of the state, with many highways and routes covered to partly covered this morning. Please stay safe and avoid travel,”  according to MoDOT.

As of this morning, “Conditions remain hazardous… Roads across the district are still covered with more snow expected through the morning,” MoDOT tweeted.

MoDOT also posted a map of the state showing many of its interstates covered with snow. 

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A has been asking travelers to stay off the road on Twitter, writing: “If traveling this morning, Don’t let your guard down!” 

Several troops posted their total weather related traffic incidents for Wednesday as the storm kicked up. Across the state, MHP responded to at least 870 calls for service, over 450 stranded motorists and more than 220 non-fatal crashes. 