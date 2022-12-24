US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US

By Aya Elamroussi, Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 1:02 a.m. ET, December 24, 2022
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

New York deals with deteriorating weather conditions

From CNN's Rob Frehse and Tina Burnside

As the winter storm gripping much of the nation roars across the state of New York, authorities are urging people to stay home and avoid dangerous traveling conditions.

As many as 250 people could be stranded in their cars in Erie County Friday night, according to Buffalo's mayor.

“We tried to put messages out because this storm was forecast in advance," Mayor Byron Brown told CNN's Jim Sciutto, warning "people should get into Buffalo, should get with their family members by Thursday, knowing that the storm would begin to hit Friday morning at 7 a.m. and that it would not let up until Sunday, Monday.”

Police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters are out trying to rescue people from their vehicles, Byron said, adding forecasts are calling for 36 to 48 inches of snow and wind gusts of 79 mph have been recorded.

The Erie County 911 call system has been overwhelmed with calls, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday night.

“It cannot be overstated how serious this storm is. E-911 and Central Police Services are reporting unprecedented call volumes and conditions that make it near impossible for first responders to operate,” Poloncarz tweeted.
“Please reserve calls to 911 for the most critical life-safety issues.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has activated the National Guard to help in Erie County, the governor's office announced in a statement Friday night. The deployed guardsmen are expected to be on the ground in the next few hours.

"I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the state, service on the Long Beach branch of the Long Island Rail Road has been fully restored after Friday morning flooding, the railroad tweeted.

“Long Beach Branch service has been fully restored on both tracks following earlier infrastructure issues from flooding conditions. Customers can expect possible residual delays,” according to the tweet.

51 min ago

At least 9 people have died across the US during severe winter weather

From CNN's Amanda Watts

At least nine people have died across the United States as severe winter weather continues to impact millions of Americans.

Here is the latest from officials in each state reporting storm-related deaths:

  • Ohio: Four people have died as a result of weather-related car crashes, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said multiple people were injured Friday in a series of crashes involving about 50 cars on the Ohio Turnpike.
  • Kentucky: Three people have died in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear announced two deaths Friday morning, saying one person had been "housing insecure" and the other was killed in a crash. An additional death was confirmed in Montgomery County due to a vehicle accident.
  • Missouri: One person died after they apparently lost control on icy roads, the Kansas City Police Department said Friday. The vehicle landed upside down in a creek and sunk into the frozen water, officials said.
  • Kansas: One person died in a crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol told CNN on Friday.

CNN's Amanda Musa, Caroll Alvarado, Raja Razek and Rebekah Riess contributed reporting.

53 min ago

About 1 million customers are without power

From CNN's Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell

Roughly one million customers in the US are experiencing power outages amid winter weather and frigid temperatures late Friday, according to Poweroutage.us.

Here's a look at the power outages by region as of 11:30 p.m. ET Friday:

  • New England: 484,887
  • Mid-Atlantic: 275,342
  • South: 78,454
  • Southeast: 73,967
  • Great Lakes: 45,025
  • Pacific: 29,203
  • Midwest: 2,352
  • Mountain: 2,008

Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Maryland and Virginia have the most outages heading into Saturday.

53 min ago

More than 1,000 US flights canceled for Saturday as severe winter weather cripples nationwide travel

From CNN's Greg Wallace

Airlines have preemptively canceled more than 1,000 flights for Saturday, upending Christmas travel across the US for the third consecutive day.

Major hubs in the east are seeing the greatest number of cancellations, including Chicago O’Hare, New York LaGuardia and Detroit. 

More than half of departures were canceled at Chicago Midway Friday, along with two-thirds of departing flights in Cleveland. Buffalo's airport shut down completely Friday evening.

Snow and ice are an obvious factor in many cancellations, but severe winds and the wind chill are a problem, too, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on CNN Friday.

“It's really about that that frigid temperature that you’re seeing,” Buttigieg said. “That limits the ability of the ground crews to operate. They make it look easy. You see that they’ve got a lot of winter weather gear, but there’s still only so long that these workers can be on the ground servicing these aircraft before it's a safety issue and they need to get back inside.”

Planes at multiple airports require de-icing before departing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Among Thursday, Friday, and advance cancellations for Saturday, more than 9,000 pre-Christmas flights have already been canceled nationwide.

20 min ago

Whiteout conditions prompt driving bans and thousands of power outages in New York

From CNN's Zenebou Sylla

Officials in New York have issued a driving ban for Erie, Genesee, Niagara, and Orleans counties due to severe weather.

Misdemeanor tickets for people who disobey the travel ban will be enforced, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. 

Whiteout conditions have blanketed roads and most tow trucks are unable to go out due to dangerous conditions, Poloncarz said. 

Two utilities serving Erie County -- the National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas -- reported a total of about 30,000 power outages there, the county executive said at a 4 p.m. news conference Friday.

“Emergency resources will be deployed, but they’re not going to be deployed in the usual, quick fashion that we’ve become accustomed to,” Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Daniel Neaverth said.

He added the county’s 911 system had received 1,400 to 1,500 calls in a short period of time.

54 min ago

It could be the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Atlanta and Philadelphia, weather service says

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Many locations in the eastern US are in for their coldest Christmas Eve in decades.

Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tallahassee are all forecast to have their coldest high temperature ever recorded on December 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Washington, DC, is forecast to see its second-coldest Christmas Eve, only behind 1989. In New York, it will be the coldest Christmas Eve since 1906. Chicago is expecting temperatures to rebound above zero, but the city will still experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1983.

Many parts of Florida will experience the peak of their cold on Christmas Day. It will be the coldest December 25 since 1983 for Miami, Tampa, Orlando and West Palm Beach, according to the weather service. 

Temperatures in the East will slowly moderate over the weekend, but it will still be the third-coldest Christmas Day on record for Atlanta and the coldest since 1989, according to forecasters. New York and Washington, DC, will each experience their coldest Christmas Day since 2000.

55 min ago

Migrants in El Paso have trouble finding shelter amid uncommonly cold temperatures

From CNN's Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera

Migrants warm themselves by a fire next to the US-Mexico border fence on December 22 in El Paso, Texas.
Migrants warm themselves by a fire next to the US-Mexico border fence on December 22 in El Paso, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

As freezing temperatures from a coast-to-coast winter storm arrive in El Paso, Texas, some migrants who haven’t turned themselves in to border agents or officials after crossing the US-Mexico border are having a difficult time finding shelter.

El Paso is in the midst of a declared state of emergency over thousands of migrants living in unsafe conditions, as a former President Donald Trump-era border policy keeping migrants out of the US remains in flux amid court proceedings.

The city has opened government-run shelters at its convention center, hotels and several unused schools, but is unable to accept migrants who don’t have documentation from Customs and Border Protection, said El Paso city spokesperson Laura Cruz Acosta.

The city must follow state and federal policies, which she said require migrants to have documentation in order to receive shelter at government-run facilities.

If undocumented migrants show up at government-run sites, they are connected with Customs and Border Protection to start the process of turning themselves in, or are connected with shelters run by nongovernmental organizations on the ground, she said.

As dangerously cold temperatures arrive this week, US border officials are warning migrants seeking to enter the country of the dire weather.

“Extremely cold, below freezing temperatures are expected along the Mexico and United States border during the next several days,” Hugo Carmona, acting associate chief of US Border Patrol Operations, said in a video statement. “Do not risk your life and that of your loved ones trying to cross the river or the desert. Help avoid human death and tragedy, stay home or remain in a safe shelter. This is a warning of extreme importance.”

Read more here.

55 min ago

What to do when your flight has been canceled or delayed

Bad weather. Computer glitches. Staffing shortages. Oversold flights. Inflation. Holiday crunches. It has been a tough slog for many air travelers for much of 2022.

And it looks like the year will go out as rough as it came in with a severe winter storm that could make travel the week heading up to Christmas Day a dangerously cold, frustratingly messy affair.

What if you're one of the unlucky passengers caught up in these events? What can you do?

Read more about steps you can take here:

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?
RELATED

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?

By Forrest Brown, CNN

55 min ago

Iowa sports reporter reacts to viral snarky weather reports

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

A local sports reporter in Iowa went viral for getting "crankier and crankier" on the air after being asked to cover the weather.

In a video that's racked up over 5 million views on Twitter, Mark Woodley of KWWL-TV said, "What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about 5 hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?"

"Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me get progressively crankier and crankier," he quipped in the video mashup.

Woodley told CNN's Kristin Fisher that his responses on air were "just a bit of who I am."

"You know, on air, I love to give my coworkers grief. ... I was running on about three hours of sleep at that time, and some of the things maybe I wouldn't have said if I had slept for eight hours, but, you know, it is what it is," he said.  

"I thought maybe if I bring a little attitude to it, people will pay attention. Because it's a serious storm. I took it very seriously," he said.

But Woodley said he probably won't be changing his beat from sports to weather any time soon.  

"If I'm asked, sure, I'll do it, but that would be my absolute nightmare. So I hope to God they do not ask me to ever do that again," he said.