Key things to know about the winter storm on Saturday afternoon — and what else to expect this Christmas Eve 

A deadly winter storm continues to pummel parts of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast with heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:
- Storm-related death toll rises to at least 16: Three people have died in relation to the winter storm in New York's Erie County, county officials said Saturday morning. Two people died in separate incidents Friday night when emergency medical personnel could not get to their homes in time for medical emergencies, and a county spokesperson confirmed a third storm-related fatality to CNN on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday reported one fatal crash due to winter weather. The Tennessee Department of Health on Friday confirmed one storm-related fatality. Four people died in weather-related auto accidents in Ohio. Three people died in Kentucky. Three people died in weather-related traffic accidents in Kansas. Another person died in Kansas after their caravan slid off the icy road and into a frozen creek.
- Less than 800,000 are still without power: As of 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, 755,210 customers are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US. The New England region has the highest amount of power outages, with 281,651 impacted customers.
- Thousands of flights continue to be delayed or canceled: There have been more than 2,600 flight cancellations nationwide as of Saturday afternoon, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 6,000 flights have also been delayed so far on Saturday. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is among the most impacted airports.
Here's what else to expect this Christmas Eve:
- Cold for many: Wind chills will be dangerously cold across much of the central and eastern US this weekend. “The life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded,” the National Weather Service said early Saturday.
- Record temps in the South: Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, were forecast to have their coldest high temperature ever recorded on Dec. 24, according to the weather service.
- Brutal cold elsewhere: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were expected to see their coldest day Christmas Eve ever on Saturday. Washington, DC, could see its second-coldest on Christmas Eve, the first being in 1989. New York is set to experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1906. Chicago is expecting temperatures to rebound above zero but will still experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1983.