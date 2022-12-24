Key things to know about the winter storm on Saturday afternoon — and what else to expect this Christmas Eve 

Lia Belles’ 85-year-old grandmother and her father have been stuck on New York State Route 198 in Buffalo, New York, since Friday afternoon.

They are among the "couple hundred" that officials in Erie County say are likely still trapped in their vehicles during the winter storm.

“There is nothing more I want other than their safety right now,” Belles told CNN, adding that she tried to walk out to them with a sled but the conditions made it impossible.

The worst part is that they are less than a mile from home, Belles says.

Her father would walk home but her grandmother is unable to. “He would never leave her alone,” she added.

Belles said contact with them is limited due to phone battery, and all they have is whatever is left in the car. They are turning the heat on and off to save what is left of the gas in the car, she said.

As of 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Belles said they were able to get assistance getting the car physically unstuck, but they still are stranded as there is no path for them to leave.

“It’s very nerve-racking and difficult,” she said, “They’re definitely exhausted, but we’re seeing a little hope right now.”