More than 1,600 flight cancellations nationwide so far on Saturday

Luggage is seen at San Francisco International Airport due to airline cancellations on Friday. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The extreme winter weather continues to impede holiday travel plans, as there are more than 1,600 flight cancellations nationwide on Saturday morning, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

More than 1,800 flights have also been delayed so far on Saturday.

These airports have been the most affected: