New York's Jefferson County declares state of emergency and travel ban amid blizzard conditions

A field in Watertown, NY during yesterday's snowfall. (WWNY)

Jefferson County, New York, declared a state of emergency and enacted a travel ban Saturday, the state police announced, as the region faces strong winds and blizzard conditions.

The county is experiencing “life threatening blizzard conditions,” the National Weather Service of Buffalo said Saturday, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

The city of Watertown saw 14 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, according to the weather service. Very heavy snowfall rates of three to four inches per hour are also possible on Saturday, which could lead to another two to four feet of snow accumulations in the “most persistent bands” across the county, they said.

Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, the weather service warned.

“Travel will be impossible,” the weather service wrote, adding that widespread blowing snow could reduce visibility to zero.