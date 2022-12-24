New York deals with deteriorating weather conditions

Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline on December 23, in Erie County, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)

As the winter storm gripping much of the nation roars across the state of New York, authorities are urging people to stay home and avoid dangerous traveling conditions.

As many as 250 people could be stranded in their cars in Erie County Friday night, according to Buffalo's mayor.

“We tried to put messages out because this storm was forecast in advance," Mayor Byron Brown told CNN's Jim Sciutto, warning "people should get into Buffalo, should get with their family members by Thursday, knowing that the storm would begin to hit Friday morning at 7 a.m. and that it would not let up until Sunday, Monday.”

Police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters are out trying to rescue people from their vehicles, Byron said, adding forecasts are calling for 36 to 48 inches of snow and wind gusts of 79 mph have been recorded.

The Erie County 911 call system has been overwhelmed with calls, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday night.

“It cannot be overstated how serious this storm is. E-911 and Central Police Services are reporting unprecedented call volumes and conditions that make it near impossible for first responders to operate,” Poloncarz tweeted.

“Please reserve calls to 911 for the most critical life-safety issues.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has activated the National Guard to help in Erie County, the governor's office announced in a statement Friday night. The deployed guardsmen are expected to be on the ground in the next few hours.

"I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the state, service on the Long Beach branch of the Long Island Rail Road has been fully restored after Friday morning flooding, the railroad tweeted.