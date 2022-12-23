Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee say severe winter weather moving across parts of the Midwest and South late Thursday has severely affected road conditions.

The ability to drive in Bardstown, Kentucky -- about 30 miles south of Louisville -- is quickly deteriorating, according to videos shared by the Bardstown Police Department Thursday night.

“The lines in the roadway were visible,” an officer says in one video. “They are now completely covered in snow.”

Police advise residents to stay home and off the roads as "conditions are getting worse by the minute," according to the video.

In Memphis, police are under an "inclement weather crash policy" and are unable to respond to every traffic accident reported due to icy, cold conditions.

Drivers in auto accidents are asked to exchange information with others involved and to report the accident to authorities within five days, according to a statement from the Memphis Police Department late Thursday.