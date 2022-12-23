US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US

By Aya Elamroussi, Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 12:50 a.m. ET, December 23, 2022
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Road conditions deteriorate overnight in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee

From CNN's Amanda Jackson and Tina Burnside

Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee say severe winter weather moving across parts of the Midwest and South late Thursday has severely affected road conditions.

The ability to drive in Bardstown, Kentucky -- about 30 miles south of Louisville -- is quickly deteriorating, according to videos shared by the Bardstown Police Department Thursday night.

“The lines in the roadway were visible,” an officer says in one video. “They are now completely covered in snow.”

Police advise residents to stay home and off the roads as "conditions are getting worse by the minute," according to the video.

In Memphis, police are under an "inclement weather crash policy" and are unable to respond to every traffic accident reported due to icy, cold conditions.

Drivers in auto accidents are asked to exchange information with others involved and to report the accident to authorities within five days, according to a statement from the Memphis Police Department late Thursday.

3 min ago

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of winter storm

From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown

Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at the United Airlines Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, in Chicago.
Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at the United Airlines Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)

US airlines have issued travel waivers due to the severe winter weather affecting much of the country. The important aviation hub of Chicago is forecast to be one of the cities hit the hardest, with blizzard conditions expected.

Here's what airlines are doing to account for the winter weather:

33 min ago

Power outages in southern and central US leave thousands in the dark as cold air rushes in

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

More than 150,000 customers are without power across parts of the Southeast and Central US as cold air and high winds sweep through the area, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us. Power outages are expected to rise as restoring power will be difficult in the dangerous conditions.

Among the current outages reported as of 11 p.m. ET Thursday:

Texas: 94,365

Missouri: 21,090

Mississippi: 15,341

Louisiana: 14,435

Alabama: 9,662

Tennessee: 8,849

15 min ago

Here's what you should know about the severe cold weather impacting millions of Americans

Governors in more than a dozen states have enacted emergency measures and cold weather protocols as severe winter weather impacts much of the US.

Wind chill alerts cover more than half the country's population as the sprawling winter storm brings snow, wind, ice and frigid temperatures.

Meanwhile, thousands of US flights have been canceled so far during a busy holiday travel week.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Winter storm’s impact on air travel: Flight delays and cancellations became more widespread as the day went on and the massive storm with the potential to become a “bomb cyclone” trucked east, derailing holiday travel in large Northeast cities. The Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights at Washington’s Reagan National Airport, at Philadelphia International Airport, and at both Newark and John F. Kennedy airports in the New York metro area. About 2,500 flights were canceled across the country Thursday, and at least 2,500 are already canceled for Friday.
  • Blizzard conditions could last multiple days in Buffalo: A blizzard warning will take effect at 7 a.m. ET Friday for Buffalo, New York, and surrounding communities. Feet of snow and 70 mph wind gusts are likely, according to the National Weather Service. The combination of the snow associated with a potential bomb cyclone, very heavy lake-effect snow and the high winds will lead to deteriorating conditions. “Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times,” the weather service said
  • Extreme wind and flash freezing expected to wreak havoc in Ohio: Ohio will face a “unique and dangerous” situation throughout Christmas weekend, with flash freezing conditions lasting through this morning, Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine said the entire state will be hit with flash freezing by 4 a.m. ET Friday. 
  • Record lows in the West: Two locations in Wyoming set records early Thursday for the lowest temperatures ever recorded at a particular location, regardless of the date on the calendar. Those new records are minus 41 degrees in Casper and minus 29 in Riverton. Record daily lows for December 22 included several places in Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Washington state.
30 min ago

How governors across the country are responding to the storm

From CNN's Amanda Watts

As severe winter weather marches across US states, here's a look at how some governors are responding to the storm:

  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis activated over 100 National Guard members to support “extreme cold weather operations” across the state, according to a news release.
  • Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the state will activate its severe cold weather protocol in response to potentially below-zero wind chills over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. The protocol will begin Friday evening and remain in effect through next Monday at noon.
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency due to "historic low temperatures," forecast this week, the governor said during a news conference Wednesday.  
  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday before extremely cold temperatures reached the commonwealth, according to a news release.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm. 
  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday to activate the state's Emergency Operations Plan to prepare for the extreme cold. The declaration will “ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state,” his statement said.
  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency beginning at 6 a.m. Friday due to the expected brutality of the incoming storm. 
  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday to activate the state’s emergency operations plan before icy conditions hit the western part of the state, the governor's office said. The move will also “waive transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging,” a statement read.
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Wednesday for all 77 counties ahead of the approaching storm. The state of emergency temporarily suspends certain requirements for oversized vehicles that would be involved in power restoration or delivering emergency relief supplies, a news release says.
  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency in South Dakota due to severe weather and has activated the state National Guard.
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready resources in case of severe storms, flash flooding or other extreme weather, according to a statement from his office. The department has already begun to treat roadways across west and northwest Texas.
  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties in his state, directing state agencies to prepare personnel and resources to respond quickly in the case of an emergency.
  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state due to weather, according to a news release from the governor's office. In the event of power outages, the order would allow for the swift delivery of fuel products and streamlined restoration efforts.
33 min ago

What to do when your flight has been canceled or delayed

From CNN's Forrest Brown

Bad weather. Computer glitches. Staffing shortages. Oversold flights. Inflation. Holiday crunches. It has been a tough slog for many air travelers for much of 2022.

And it looks like the year will go out as rough as it came in with a severe winter storm that could make travel the week heading up to Christmas Day a dangerously cold, frustratingly messy affair.

What if you're one of the unlucky passengers caught up in these events? What can you do?

Read more about steps you can take here:

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?
RELATED

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?

By Forrest Brown, CNN

33 min ago

Buffalo, Erie County in New York are expected to get up to 3 feet of snow

From CNN’s Zenebou Sylla

A blizzard warning will take effect at 7 a.m. ET Friday for Buffalo, New York, and surrounding communities, where feet of snow and 70 mph wind gusts are likely, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of the snow associated with the potential bomb cyclone, very heavy lake-effect snow and the high winds will lead to the deteriorating conditions. 

“Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times,” the weather service said

Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 feet are expected in the city and snowbelts south of the city. The blizzard conditions are possible for multiple days. 

“Very strong winds are expected to continue Friday night and Saturday with wind-driven heavy lake effect snows northeast of the Lakes. Heavy lake snows will last through at least Christmas Day, possibly lingering into the first part of next week,” the weather service said.

High winds could create drifts as tall as seven or eight feet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday, as officials warned that people need to prepare for the storm, stay warm and protect against hypothermia. 

“This is life-threatening if you’re out there for a duration,” Poloncarz said.
33 min ago

Flight cancellations prompt some to drive home for the holidays: "I wanted to get home to our families"

From CNN's Sara Smart

As winter weather prompts flight cancellations across the country, some are hitting the road instead to make it home for the holidays.

Alice Adkins Aldredge was in Chicago for the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic along with her husband, Tripp, and son, Greyson. Their flight out of Midway was canceled Thursday morning due to the weather.

Alice told CNN they have family visiting for the holidays, so it was important they got back to their home in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We decided to risk it on the road,” she said.

They booked a rental car and began driving around 10:30 a.m. CT. The plan is to drive 12 hours to Charlotte, North Carolina to drop off their friend, who caught a ride with them. They will then drive another 3 more hours to Charleston for a total of 15 hours on the road.

“Everything has been great so far,” Alice said, “We’ve gotten to see some sights along the way and we get to spend time together.”

Tripp told CNN that many other of their friends from the clinic chose to similarly take to the road, as there were no available flights out of Chicago.

Madison Painter and her fiancé, Tyler Logan, were among those in Chicago for the clinic. Painter told CNN their flight to Atlanta was canceled Thursday morning and rescheduled for 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. 

The couple decided, along with their friends, Calvin Scott and Brenda Simechak, to drive back to Atlanta, get their cars from the airport, and then drive another 3 hours to their home in Troy, Alabama.

“I was super worried we wouldn’t get a rental car,” Painter said, “I wanted to get home to our families.”

Luckily, they did manage to get a rental car and started their drive around 11 a.m. CT.

“It’s been crazy with the wind and snow blowing across the road,” Painter says.

To pass the time, Painter says she’s been watching the snow come down and texting with friends and family who are checking in. They’re hoping to make it back to Troy around 3 a.m. ET.

34 min ago

What is a bomb cyclone? Here’s what you need to know

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Bomb cyclone is a term given to a rapidly strengthening storm that fulfills one important criterion: Generally, pressure must drop 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours. However, that benchmark is also based on the latitude of the storm. So, the millibar requirement can change depending on where the storm forms.

The term can be traced back to a meteorological research paper published in a 1980 edition of Monthly Weather Review.

Its authors, MIT meteorologists Fred Sanders and John Gyakum, built upon work by Swedish meteorology researcher Tor Bergeron, who had initially defined “rapidly deepening” storms as those that met the 24 millibars-in-24 hours criterion.

But Bergeron was way up in Scandinavia, where storms strengthen much quicker because of the latitude (remember the Coriolis effect?)

Sanders and Gyakum adjusted the ground rules to vary based on latitude. They added the term “bomb” because of the explosive power that these storms derive from rapid pressure drops (though Gyakum reportedly doesn’t use that word anymore because of its reference to weaponry).

If you want to calculate the pressure drop needed for a bomb cyclone, you take the sine of the latitude where the low pressure is located and divide it by the sine of 60 degrees (and you thought you would never use trigonometry).

Once you do the calculation, multiply that result by 24, and that is the number of millibars the storm’s pressure must drop to officially qualify it as a bomb cyclone at the given latitude.