Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across the US

By Aya Elamroussi and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, December 22, 2022
11 min ago

Dangerous cold extends to the Texas/Mexico border this weekend

From CNN's Gene Norman

The combination of an arctic air mass and strong winds gusting 15 to 20 mph will cause wind chills along the Texas/Mexico border late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here are some forecasted wind chill values:

Friday:

  • El Paso: 35 degrees
  • Ciudad Juarez: 37 degrees

Saturday:

  • El Paso: 15 degrees
  • Ciudad Juarez: 13 degrees
  • Brownsville: 28 degrees
  • Matamoros: 29 degrees
14 min ago

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of winter "bomb cyclone"

From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown

Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks and wait in line to check luggage at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport on December 21.
Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks and wait in line to check luggage at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport on December 21. (Abbie Parr/AP)

US airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of what's forecast to be a brutal "bomb cyclone" of wintry weather in the Midwest and other regions later this week. The important aviation hub of Chicago is forecast to be one of the cities hit the hardest, with the National Weather Service warning of the potential for a blizzard.

Here's what airlines are doing to account for the winter weather:

16 min ago

The first week of winter brings a "polar plunge" and even Florida will feel the effects

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

Astronomical winter officially started Wednesday and Jack Frost arrived in full force.

Temperatures will continue to take a polar plunge this week, and even Florida won’t be spared, thanks to a strong high-pressure system sliding south from Canada.

The sunshine state will also cool down by the end of the week.

On Monday, Atlanta will see a high temperature near 50 degrees, but come Friday, that high temperature may not even reach 30 degrees. Denver goes from a high of 46 degrees on Monday down to a high of only 14 by Thursday.

Some Floridians will see a much more sudden drop. Pensacola’s high temperature of 64 on Thursday will seem downright tropical compared to the high of 38 just 24 hours later. And yes, this means overnight low temperatures are likely to drop below freezing.

Make sure to cover any plants you may still have outside and bring your pets inside this week.

Even Miami’s high temperature of 73 on Friday – which will likely be the warmest spot across the continental US – will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than the previous day.

Over the next week, more than 260 million people will see temperatures at or below freezing across the US – over 80% of the population.

“As cold as it will likely be, it will be difficult to challenge daily record lows/cold highs due to this event overlapping with portions of the historic 1983 and 1989 cold waves. At the very least portions of the East may end up seeing the coldest temperatures for any December since 2017.”

The cold air is here to stay. Long-range forecast models continue to show temperatures well below normal through Christmas weekend.

“A major storm system is forecast to impact much of the Nation leading up to Christmas Eve, with widespread gusty winds, areas of heavy rain and heavy snow, as well as bitter cold in its wake,” the Weather Prediction Center said. “Be sure to pay close attention to the forecast this week as details become certain.”

If you are looking for warm weather for the holiday weekend, you will be limited to South Florida, Southern California, or Hawaii.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.

15 min ago

Kentucky's governor declares a state of emergency as state prepares for frigid temperatures and snow

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on December 21.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on December 21. (Governor Beshear)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in preparation for the frigid temperatures and snow that are expected to hit the commonwealth into early next week.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 miles per hour on Friday and wind chills could reach -10 to -26 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, Beshear said. 

The incoming weather is expected to affect travel and may cause broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public and private infrastructures and properties, Beshear added.

The governor has also contacted county officials to assist them with opening warming centers for residents, he said during a press conference on Wednesday. 

In addition to asking Kentuckians to stay off the road Thursday evening, when weather is expected to worsen, Beshear asked residents to have a backup heat source and a vehicle kit.  

On Twitter, the National Weather Service in Louisville posted “Crashing temperatures Thursday night may cause a flash freeze, creating hazardous icy patches on roads.”

The state’s price gouging laws have also been activated to prevent businesses from overpricing goods. 

16 min ago

A timeline of the winter storm that is impacting the US over the holidays

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Jennifer Gray

A man blows snow off a sidewalk on December 21 in Minneapolis.
A man blows snow off a sidewalk on December 21 in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

A winter storm that will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation type event” has begun.

Here's the timeline of the weather that is unfolding:

Thursday will be the most difficult day for travel: The storm will be hitting the Midwest extremely hard with heavy snow and strong winds. Western Minnesota will face not only blizzard conditions, but potentially deadly wind chills Thursday and Friday.

Chicago could also face blizzard conditions with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

Additionally, strong winds may knock out power lines in the Midwest, especially in areas where heavy snow fell last week and is already weighing down tree branches. This will leave millions finding a way to stay warm as temperatures plummet to well below freezing.

Southeast snow: Major cities in the South -- including Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham, and Jackson, Mississippi, are set to see snow Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the southern cities. However, Nashville could pick up about an inch of snow.

The storm is expected to become a “bomb cyclone” Thursday evening into Friday: A bomb cyclone is when a storm rapidly intensifies – and drops 24 millibars (a term used to measure atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.

The storm is expected to reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane as it reaches the Great Lakes.

The storm will be over the Great Lakes on Friday: The storm will continue to produce heavy snow across much of the Midwest. Portions of Michigan could pick up more than a foot of snow by Friday, making travel impossible at times.

Heavy rain will also blanket much of the I-95 corridor. Even in places where the snow has ended, strong winds will continue to blow 30 to 40 mph across much of the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Friday night into Saturday morning, New England will get a quick shot of snow and windy conditions.

16 min ago

Here are some cities that will escape the snow and some that won’t escape the life-threatening cold

From CNN Weather

Areas from eastern Montana through the Dakotas will experience the coldest air beginning Thursday morning. Temperatures will be running 40 degrees below normal for these places. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions will send wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.

Rapid City, South Dakota, will feel like 45 degrees below zero on Thursday morning. By Friday morning, Chicago’s wind chill will bottom out at 30 degrees below zero.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes,” warned the weather service office in Bismarck.

Even the South will be dangerously cold. Nashville and Atlanta’s wind chill will drop to minus-11 on Saturday morning and Birmingham, Alabama, will feel like minus-5.

Birmingham as well as Jackson, Mississippi, will both spend more than 80 hours below freezing between Friday and Monday. Houston could sit below freezing for 46 hours between Thursday and Saturday.

The cold temperatures will stay through Christmas weekend, before finally moderating next week.

16 min ago

More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts from coast to coast

From CNN's Dave Hennen

As the Arctic surge pushes south and a "bomb cyclone" develops, more than 90 million people are under winter and wind chill alerts as of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind chill alerts for dangerous, “life-threatening” cold stretch from the US-Canada border to the US-Mexico border. Wind chills across Montana and the Dakotas during the day Wednesday were as cold as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.

Temperatures will continue to plummet as the Arctic front moves south. Temperatures in Denver, Colorado, which were around 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon, are expected to drop to 10 degrees below zero by daybreak Thursday. Cheyenne, Wyoming, recently dropped 32 degrees in just eight minutes.

As the bomb cyclone develops, snow has been spreading over the Midwest and winter weather alerts associated with the storm extend from Idaho to Upstate New York. Blizzard warnings are in effect in parts of the Dakotas, Montana, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan where travel conditions will become difficult to impossible as the storm peaks Thursday into Friday.

Major cities like Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis-St.Paul and Detroit are under winter storm warnings for heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions.