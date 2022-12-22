Astronomical winter officially started Wednesday and Jack Frost arrived in full force.

Temperatures will continue to take a polar plunge this week, and even Florida won’t be spared, thanks to a strong high-pressure system sliding south from Canada.

The sunshine state will also cool down by the end of the week.

On Monday, Atlanta will see a high temperature near 50 degrees, but come Friday, that high temperature may not even reach 30 degrees. Denver goes from a high of 46 degrees on Monday down to a high of only 14 by Thursday.

Some Floridians will see a much more sudden drop. Pensacola’s high temperature of 64 on Thursday will seem downright tropical compared to the high of 38 just 24 hours later. And yes, this means overnight low temperatures are likely to drop below freezing.

Make sure to cover any plants you may still have outside and bring your pets inside this week.

Even Miami’s high temperature of 73 on Friday – which will likely be the warmest spot across the continental US – will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than the previous day.

Over the next week, more than 260 million people will see temperatures at or below freezing across the US – over 80% of the population.

“As cold as it will likely be, it will be difficult to challenge daily record lows/cold highs due to this event overlapping with portions of the historic 1983 and 1989 cold waves. At the very least portions of the East may end up seeing the coldest temperatures for any December since 2017.”

The cold air is here to stay. Long-range forecast models continue to show temperatures well below normal through Christmas weekend.

“A major storm system is forecast to impact much of the Nation leading up to Christmas Eve, with widespread gusty winds, areas of heavy rain and heavy snow, as well as bitter cold in its wake,” the Weather Prediction Center said. “Be sure to pay close attention to the forecast this week as details become certain.”

If you are looking for warm weather for the holiday weekend, you will be limited to South Florida, Southern California, or Hawaii.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.