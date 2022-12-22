Biden urges Americans to take winter storm "extremely seriously"

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the winter storm system traversing the US and the expected impacts, in Washington, DC, on December 22. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden cautioned Americans to take the widespread "dangerous and threatening" winter storm seriously and to listen to warnings from local officials.

"This is really a very serious weather alert here. And it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming, and Wyoming to Maine. And it is a real consequence. So I encourage everyone, everyone please heed the local warnings," Biden said.

The administration has tried to contact 26 governors so far in affected regions, he said.

"It's like not like a snow day, you know, like when you were a kid," the president said from the White House, surrounded by weather maps. "This is serious stuff."

"And my team is prepared to help communities weather this, no pun intended, this storm and this freeze," he added.

He said he will be briefed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service shortly.

"Take this storm extremely seriously," he said, encouraging people to travel to their destinations as soon as possible.