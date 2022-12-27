Biden tells affected fliers his administration is "working to ensure airlines are held accountable"

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged consumers to check if they’re eligible for compensation as cascading airline delays have disrupted holiday travel across the country.
“Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable,” Biden tweeted. “If you’ve been affected by cancellations, go to @USDOT ’s dashboard to see if you’re entitled to compensation. https://transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard.”
Where things stand: More than 90% of Tuesday's US flight cancellations are Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled 2,500 flights. The next highest: Spirit Airlines with 75.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Monday that his agency was monitoring “Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service,” and “tracking closely,” for more.
