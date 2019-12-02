Live Updates
Winter weather blasts US
More than 7,500 flights were delayed within the last day
Heavy snowfall hammering parts of New England and a lingering storm on the West Coast have left thousands of travelers in limbo.
About 50 million remained on winter weather alerts, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.
As of this morning, more than 7,500 flights have been delayed into or out of the US within the past day — and more than 900 flights have been canceled.
Airlines like Delta and American offered waivers for passengers who wanted to change or cancel their flights.
Parts of New England could get more than a foot of snow
Heavy snowfall hammering parts of New England. By tomorrow, up to a foot of snow is expected in parts of the area.
Here's what we know:
- In Massachusetts, crews worked late last night to plow snow-covered roads. State police reduced the speed limit for the entire Massachusetts Turnpike — a highway running though the state — all the way from the New York state line to Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warned drivers their commutes would be impacted until tiomorrow, WHDH reported.
- Albany, New York — about 150 miles north of New York City — also saw heavy snowfall rates into this morning, with up to 2 inches an hour coming down, the weather service said.
- In the southern parts of the Northeast, including areas of Rhode Island and Connecticut, snow has turned into freezing rain and drizzle Monday, the weather service said. Some areas of northern New England won't see their last snowfall until tomorrow morning, Shackelford said.