ravelers arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Heavy snowfall hammering parts of New England and a lingering storm on the West Coast have left thousands of travelers in limbo.

About 50 million remained on winter weather alerts, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

As of this morning, more than 7,500 flights have been delayed into or out of the US within the past day — and more than 900 flights have been canceled.

Airlines like Delta and American offered waivers for passengers who wanted to change or cancel their flights.