A national weather forecast map issued at 3:12 a.m. ET on December 16. NOAA/National Weather Service

A powerful winter storm system drenching the Southeast will drop its first snow Wednesday morning over parts of the Mid-Atlantic states before marching on to New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio projected it could be the "biggest storm in several years."

But it's not just New York City that will take a hard hit.

The peak of the storm will likely come later Wednesday and into Thursday, when heavy snowfall will pile up across the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Some areas, including Washington, DC, with slightly warmer temperatures, will instead see a wintry mix.

But Philadelphia and New York City could see up to 16 inches of snow, Javaheri added, while Boston could see up to 12 inches.