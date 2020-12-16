US
12 min ago

More than 65 million Americans along the East Coast are under storm watches and warnings

More than 65 million people, from Georgia to Maine, are under winter storm watches, warnings and advisories. Local and state leaders across the Northeast geared up ahead of the storm, issuing warnings to residents about the upcoming storm conditions.

The peak of the storm will likely come later Wednesday and into Thursday, when heavy snowfall will pile up across the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Here's what various areas can expect:

  • Some areas, including Washington, DC, with slightly warmer temperatures, will instead see a wintry mix.
  • Philadelphia and New York City could see up to 16 inches of snow, Javaheri added, while Boston could see up to 12 inches.
  • Central Pennsylvania could see up to 2 feet of snow, the National Weather Service said.
21 min ago

Connecticut governor urges residents to avoid unnecessary travel ahead of storm

From CNN's Rob Frehse

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont yesterday urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm and outlined the state’s resources to battle the weather.

Lamont also noted the state’s emergency operations center, which is already activated virtually, will remain open to monitor and respond to the storm

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti echoed Lamont’s sentiment about avoiding travel.

“With heavy and steady snowfall expected starting on Wednesday evening, the Department of Transportation is activated and prepared to clear and treat our roadways,” Giulietti said. “Driving conditions will be treacherous at best and downright dangerous at worst. The best thing the public can do is sit this one out and let our crews do their jobs.” 
1 min ago

The Northeast will get a winter storm today, and it could be New York City's biggest in years

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A national weather forecast map issued at 3:12 a.m. ET on December 16.
A national weather forecast map issued at 3:12 a.m. ET on December 16. NOAA/National Weather Service

A powerful winter storm system drenching the Southeast will drop its first snow Wednesday morning over parts of the Mid-Atlantic states before marching on to New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio projected it could be the "biggest storm in several years."

But it's not just New York City that will take a hard hit.

