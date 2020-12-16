More than 65 million people, from Georgia to Maine, are under winter storm watches, warnings and advisories. Local and state leaders across the Northeast geared up ahead of the storm, issuing warnings to residents about the upcoming storm conditions.
The peak of the storm will likely come later Wednesday and into Thursday, when heavy snowfall will pile up across the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.
Here's what various areas can expect:
- Some areas, including Washington, DC, with slightly warmer temperatures, will instead see a wintry mix.
- Philadelphia and New York City could see up to 16 inches of snow, Javaheri added, while Boston could see up to 12 inches.
- Central Pennsylvania could see up to 2 feet of snow, the National Weather Service said.