San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on September 6. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said that while the West Coast wildfire's impacts may be "shocking," the fires are "not scientifically surprising."

“This is in line with essentially every prediction for what could happen this year and the trends we're seeing over years and decades,” Swain told CNN as he described how the extreme events unfolding in California and other Western states are being influenced by climate change.

Swain said the wind event we are seeing right now is an early season version of the Santa Ana winds, which is bad timing considering the extreme heat wave that has gripped the state.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of wind events are the kinds of events we would expect to see for the next few months,” Swain said. “I'm worried about the next few hours, the next few days, the next few months — it's just not a good situation.”

Swain explained that due to human-caused climate change, temperature extremes are climbing higher and the vegetation is drier, which having an effect on fire behavior.

So when will it get better? Swain does not see the conditions improving any time soon for California and other Western states.

“Until widespread precipitation falls on the West Coast — of which there's currently no sign at all and in a typical year, wouldn't be expected for another 1-2 months — conditions are going to continue to be really extreme. I don't see much of a let up," he said.