Wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 11:03 a.m. ET, September 9, 2020
1 min ago

Climate scientist says California wildfires are "shocking" but "not scientifically surprising"

From CNN’s Drew Kann

San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on September 6.
San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on September 6. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said that while the West Coast wildfire's impacts may be "shocking," the fires are "not scientifically surprising." 

“This is in line with essentially every prediction for what could happen this year and the trends we're seeing over years and decades,” Swain told CNN as he described how the extreme events unfolding in California and other Western states are being influenced by climate change.

Swain said the wind event we are seeing right now is an early season version of the Santa Ana winds, which is bad timing considering the extreme heat wave that has gripped the state.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of wind events are the kinds of events we would expect to see for the next few months,” Swain said. “I'm worried about the next few hours, the next few days, the next few months — it's just not a good situation.” 

Swain explained that due to human-caused climate change, temperature extremes are climbing higher and the vegetation is drier, which having an effect on fire behavior. 

So when will it get better? Swain does not see the conditions improving any time soon for California and other Western states.

“Until widespread precipitation falls on the West Coast — of which there's currently no sign at all and in a typical year, wouldn't be expected for another 1-2 months — conditions are going to continue to be really extreme. I don't see much of a let up," he said. 

3 min ago

Critical fire weather conditions continue across Western Washington

Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Thursday across Western Washington, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

"As the last 24 hours have shown, fires will spread quickly," the weather office in Seattle tweeted. 

Record high temperatures are possible today and tomorrow.

Seattle has averaged a temperature of 70° since the beginning of September, making it the second-warmest first eight days of September in 76 years of records at Sea-Tac airport. 

These high temperatures are one of the reasons critical fire weather concerns continue even with lighter winds. This and dry air are the reason the office has issued red-flag warnings across the region.

"Significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions," the NWS warned. 

By Friday, some onshore flow should help cool down the region, reducing the fire threat.  

21 min ago

Man who was trapped in wildfire for hours: "We all thought we were goners"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Jeremy Remington and his family were on a camping trip in California when they found themselves surrounded and trapped by wildfires.

"It all happened so fast, you know. It started on one side and then it literally surrounded us and you could feel the heat. The embers were falling on you and hitting you in the face," he said. "It was unreal."

Remington guessed he was trapped in the fire for about 10 to 12 hours. In a video he recorded of his surroundings while he was trapped, he said he thought nobody was coming to rescue his family as well as other campers stranded in the same area.

"We all thought we were goners," he told CNN Wednesday.

After several hours, Remington said he heard a helicopter at a distance, and the campers started flashing lights to catch its attention.

"Once they saw us and they started to get lower, we knew that rescue and help was on the way. Everyone was cheering, jumping, screaming, hugging. It was one of the best feelings of my life," he recounted.

Remington said at least 200 campers were trapped in the wildfire. He stayed back as the helicopter rescued his family, and said he hoped that the helicopter would return.

"Essentially just, 'I hope they come back in time.' You know, before the smoke or the fire, you know, overtook us," he said.

"You can't describe it unless you have been in that situation," he said about the experience. "You're going to die and then all of a sudden you're not. It's just an amazing feeling. It's really hard to explain."

36 min ago

Some fires in Oregon are so dangerous, firefighters are retreating

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

In Oregon, thousands of residents evacuated their homes to escape the flames that have already scorched more than 230,000 acres, Gov. Kate Brown said last night.

Fires were threatening homes in places like Clackamas County, which is south of Portland, and the Medford and Phoenix areas in Jackson County.

"In some areas, the situation is so difficult and dangerous that even firefighters are being evacuated," the governor told reporters.

Oregon has experienced "historic wildfires" almost every year in Brown's time in office, but this year's fires are "unprecedented," she said.

55 min ago

Here's where the wildfires are burning now

55 min ago

More Washington acres were burned in one day than in the past 12 fire seasons

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Smoke rises from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire on September 7 near Omak, Washington.
Smoke rises from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire on September 7 near Omak, Washington. Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review/AP

In Washington state, more acres were burned Monday than were charred in the past 12 fire seasons, Gov. Jay Inslee said, and dry conditions continue to fuel the blazes. In one eastern Washington town, flames destroyed more than 80% of homes and public infrastructure.

"I just can't reiterate," the governor said, "we think almost all of these fires were human-caused, in some dimension. If you can avoid being outside for anything that would even cause a spark, I hope people can avoid those conditions."

"This is a new reality we're living in with a changing climate," he added.

1 hr 2 min ago

California's Creek Fire is still 0% contained

A home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, California, early on September 8.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, California, early on September 8. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The Creek Fire raging in the mountains of Central California has grown to 162,833 acres and is still 0% contained, fire officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

About 200 people from the temporary areas of refuge were safely transported out, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell confirmed during the briefing. This includes sheriff’s deputies, Fresno Police Department officers, hikers, and campers. 

One person was found deceased, Pursell said. This person died from natural causes unrelated to the fire.

Almost 30,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire, according to Pursell. All evacuation orders remain in place.

44 min ago

Wildfires are burning all along the West Coast

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew stands along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire on September 6 in Shaver Lake, California.
A member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew stands along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire on September 6 in Shaver Lake, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

About 40 large fires are ravaging the three contiguous West Coast states.

So far, Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning and thousands of people have been evacuated in parts of California, Oregon and Washington after extreme heat and high winds combined to let fires tear through territories uncontrolled.

As of Wednesday morning, areas covering more than 30 million people in five Western states — Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona — were under red flag warnings. These warnings caution that conditions likely to start or spread fires -- strong winds and dry conditions — were imminent or happening.