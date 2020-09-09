Wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington
Here's where the wildfires are burning now
More Washington acres were burned in one day than in the past 12 fire seasons
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
In Washington state, more acres were burned Monday than were charred in the past 12 fire seasons, Gov. Jay Inslee said, and dry conditions continue to fuel the blazes. In one eastern Washington town, flames destroyed more than 80% of homes and public infrastructure.
"I just can't reiterate," the governor said, "we think almost all of these fires were human-caused, in some dimension. If you can avoid being outside for anything that would even cause a spark, I hope people can avoid those conditions."
"This is a new reality we're living in with a changing climate," he added.
California's Creek Fire is still 0% contained
The Creek Fire raging in the mountains of Central California has grown to 162,833 acres and is still 0% contained, fire officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.
About 200 people from the temporary areas of refuge were safely transported out, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell confirmed during the briefing. This includes sheriff’s deputies, Fresno Police Department officers, hikers, and campers.
One person was found deceased, Pursell said. This person died from natural causes unrelated to the fire.
Almost 30,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire, according to Pursell. All evacuation orders remain in place.
Wildfires are burning all along the West Coast
About 40 large fires are ravaging the three contiguous West Coast states.
So far, Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning and thousands of people have been evacuated in parts of California, Oregon and Washington after extreme heat and high winds combined to let fires tear through territories uncontrolled.
As of Wednesday morning, areas covering more than 30 million people in five Western states — Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona — were under red flag warnings. These warnings caution that conditions likely to start or spread fires -- strong winds and dry conditions — were imminent or happening.