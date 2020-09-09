A home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, California, early on September 8. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The Creek Fire raging in the mountains of Central California has grown to 162,833 acres and is still 0% contained, fire officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

About 200 people from the temporary areas of refuge were safely transported out, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell confirmed during the briefing. This includes sheriff’s deputies, Fresno Police Department officers, hikers, and campers.

One person was found deceased, Pursell said. This person died from natural causes unrelated to the fire.

Almost 30,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire, according to Pursell. All evacuation orders remain in place.