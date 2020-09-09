US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trump conversations released

live news

Live

West Coast wildfires

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 2:56 p.m. ET, September 9, 2020
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 53 min ago

Wildfire smoke covered almost the entire Pacific Coastline yesterday

Brandon Miller

Almost the entire Pacific Coastline of the continental United States was covered with wildfire smoke on Tuesday, as was seen from satellite images from NASA's MODIS satellite. 

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington can be seen streaming towards the west, as a powerful weather system that brought winter-like weather to the Intermountain West carried dry, desert air into the Pacific Coast states. 

Satellite image of the fires taken on September 8th, 2020.
Satellite image of the fires taken on September 8th, 2020. NASA MODIS Satellite

Hazardous air quality was being reported all along the West Coast, with AQI values of PM2.5 pollution well above the hazardous level of 300. These values constitute the worst air quality readings anywhere in the country, according to monitoring services such as Purple Air and AQICN. 

These conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday. 

Airnow's forecast shows air quality in the fires' regions to range anywhere from moderate to the highest level, hazardous. through the day today. 

Some areas may have better air quality in the morning, said the National Weather Service in Sacramento. But by the afternoon, the smoke plume model showed an increase throughout the afternoon. 

They also remind people that if you smell smoke, you are breathing smoke. 

You can check the current air quality in your location here

1 hr 13 min ago

Dangerous and critical fire weather conditions continue across California

From CNN's Judson Jones

Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9.
Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Dangerous and critical fire weather conditions continue across California.

"Winds will generally decrease later this morning for the mountains and foothills," the National Weather Service in Sacramento says.

But in and around LA, the Santa Ana Winds are just kicking into gear.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will affect much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties through this afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph.

"The combination of gusty winds and dry conditions will create critical fire danger in these areas," says the National Weather Service in Los Angles.

After this historic heat wave, fuels will be at critical levels as we enter into the Santa Ana wind event, sparking concern for fire danger today.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal across much of California this week.

By this weekend, afternoon highs will lower to near normal through early next week, but dry weather is expected to continue.

You can check the local forecast here

3 hr 10 min ago

Hot and very dry weather will persist for days in Oregon

While winds will slowly diminish through the day today in Oregon, it's going to be hot and very dry for the next few days.

Today looks more like a "normal" offshore flow event wind-wise than the extreme conditions yesterday, says the National Weather Service in Portland. Even though these winds will be lighter, they will still be a factor as teams continue to fight these fires.

However, warm to hot and very dry weather, along with very high fire danger, will persist for the next few days. 

Conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property, according to the NWS in Portland.  

Red-flag warnings have been issued through this evening and are likely to be continued through Thursday.

"The next chance of rain looks to be early next week," the NWS in Portland said. 

The good news is the winds may shift to onshore this weekend, allowing for more humid conditions and reducing fire weather conditions.

You can check the local forecast here

3 hr 20 min ago

California's Creek Fire has destroyed at least 365 structures

The Creek Fire raging in the mountains of Central California has destroyed at least 365 structures, according to the CALFIRE incident update report this morning.

The fire, which erupted Friday evening, is still 0% contained. It has now burned more than 163,000 acres.

Here's a look at the full 11 a.m. ET report:

3 hr 31 min ago

Officials in one Oregon county warn everyone should be ready to evacuate

From CNN's Tina Burnside

Officials in Clackamus County, Oregon, are urging residents to be ready to evacuate as fire crews batter at least 10 wildfires across the county, according to Fred Charlton, fire chief for District 1 in the county. 

At least four major wildfires prompted thousands to evacuate on Tuesday. Those wildfires are the Dowdy Fire, the Riverside Fire, the Unger Fire and the Wilhoit Fire. Charlton said currently the Dowdy fire is taking up most of their resources. 

Charlton said there are reports of structures lost, but it is unclear at this time how many or the severity of the damage. 

Nancy Bush, the director of emergency management for Clackamus County, said more than a dozen evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday alone. Bush said more than 2,000 homes were currently evacuated. 

3 hr 54 min ago

Climate scientist says California wildfires are "shocking" but "not scientifically surprising"

From CNN’s Drew Kann

San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on September 6.
San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on September 6. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said that while the West Coast wildfire's impacts may be "shocking," the fires are "not scientifically surprising." 

“This is in line with essentially every prediction for what could happen this year and the trends we're seeing over years and decades,” Swain told CNN as he described how the extreme events unfolding in California and other Western states are being influenced by climate change.

Swain said the wind event we are seeing right now is an early season version of the Santa Ana winds, which is bad timing considering the extreme heat wave that has gripped the state.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of wind events are the kinds of events we would expect to see for the next few months,” Swain said. “I'm worried about the next few hours, the next few days, the next few months — it's just not a good situation.” 

Swain explained that due to human-caused climate change, temperature extremes are climbing higher and the vegetation is drier, which having an effect on fire behavior. 

So when will it get better? Swain does not see the conditions improving any time soon for California and other Western states.

“Until widespread precipitation falls on the West Coast — of which there's currently no sign at all and in a typical year, wouldn't be expected for another 1-2 months — conditions are going to continue to be really extreme. I don't see much of a let up," he said. 

3 hr 56 min ago

Critical fire weather conditions continue across Western Washington

Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Thursday across Western Washington, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

"As the last 24 hours have shown, fires will spread quickly," the weather office in Seattle tweeted. 

Record high temperatures are possible today and tomorrow.

Seattle has averaged a temperature of 70° since the beginning of September, making it the second-warmest first eight days of September in 76 years of records at Sea-Tac airport. 

These high temperatures are one of the reasons critical fire weather concerns continue even with lighter winds. This and dry air are the reason the office has issued red-flag warnings across the region.

"Significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions," the NWS warned. 

By Friday, some onshore flow should help cool down the region, reducing the fire threat.  

You can check the local forecast here

4 hr 14 min ago

Man who was trapped in wildfire for hours: "We all thought we were goners"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Jeremy Remington and his family were on a camping trip in California when they found themselves surrounded and trapped by wildfires.

"It all happened so fast, you know. It started on one side and then it literally surrounded us and you could feel the heat. The embers were falling on you and hitting you in the face," he said. "It was unreal."

Remington guessed he was trapped in the fire for about 10 to 12 hours. In a video he recorded of his surroundings while he was trapped, he said he thought nobody was coming to rescue his family as well as other campers stranded in the same area.

"We all thought we were goners," he told CNN Wednesday.

After several hours, Remington said he heard a helicopter at a distance, and the campers started flashing lights to catch its attention.

"Once they saw us and they started to get lower, we knew that rescue and help was on the way. Everyone was cheering, jumping, screaming, hugging. It was one of the best feelings of my life," he recounted.

Remington said at least 200 campers were trapped in the wildfire. He stayed back as the helicopter rescued his family, and said he hoped that the helicopter would return.

"Essentially just, 'I hope they come back in time.' You know, before the smoke or the fire, you know, overtook us," he said.

"You can't describe it unless you have been in that situation," he said about the experience. "You're going to die and then all of a sudden you're not. It's just an amazing feeling. It's really hard to explain."

Watch more:

4 hr 28 min ago

Some fires in Oregon are so dangerous, firefighters are retreating

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

In Oregon, thousands of residents evacuated their homes to escape the flames that have already scorched more than 230,000 acres, Gov. Kate Brown said last night.

Fires were threatening homes in places like Clackamas County, which is south of Portland, and the Medford and Phoenix areas in Jackson County.

"In some areas, the situation is so difficult and dangerous that even firefighters are being evacuated," the governor told reporters.

Oregon has experienced "historic wildfires" almost every year in Brown's time in office, but this year's fires are "unprecedented," she said.