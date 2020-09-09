Wildfire smoke covered almost the entire Pacific Coastline yesterday

Almost the entire Pacific Coastline of the continental United States was covered with wildfire smoke on Tuesday, as was seen from satellite images from NASA's MODIS satellite.

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington can be seen streaming towards the west, as a powerful weather system that brought winter-like weather to the Intermountain West carried dry, desert air into the Pacific Coast states.

Satellite image of the fires taken on September 8th, 2020. NASA MODIS Satellite

Hazardous air quality was being reported all along the West Coast, with AQI values of PM2.5 pollution well above the hazardous level of 300. These values constitute the worst air quality readings anywhere in the country, according to monitoring services such as Purple Air and AQICN.

These conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday.

Airnow's forecast shows air quality in the fires' regions to range anywhere from moderate to the highest level, hazardous. through the day today.

Some areas may have better air quality in the morning, said the National Weather Service in Sacramento. But by the afternoon, the smoke plume model showed an increase throughout the afternoon.

They also remind people that if you smell smoke, you are breathing smoke.

You can check the current air quality in your location here