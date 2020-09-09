Wildfires are burning all along the West Coast

A member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew stands along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire on September 6 in Shaver Lake, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

About 40 large fires are ravaging the three contiguous West Coast states.

So far, Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning and thousands of people have been evacuated in parts of California, Oregon and Washington after extreme heat and high winds combined to let fires tear through territories uncontrolled.

As of Wednesday morning, areas covering more than 30 million people in five Western states — Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona — were under red flag warnings. These warnings caution that conditions likely to start or spread fires -- strong winds and dry conditions — were imminent or happening.