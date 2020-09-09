All California national forests ordered to close due to "monumental wildfire threat"

Flames from the Creek Fire are seen along a road just outside of Shaver Lake, California, in the Sierra National Forest on September 7. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

All 18 national forests in California have now been ordered to close due to the “explosive growth” of ongoing wildfires, according to a notice from the Forest Service.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and firefighter, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires.”

The temporary closures encompass over 20 million acres of forest land across the state.

Eight national forests were ordered to close on Monday in Southern and Central California. Today, the remaining 10 forests will be closed to the public starting at 5 p.m.

The additional closures include the Tahoe National Forest and Tahoe Basin Management Unit, as well as the Eldorado, Lassen, Klamath, Mendocino, Modoc, Six Rivers, Plumas, and Shasta-Trinity National forests.