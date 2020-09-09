US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trump conversations released

live news

Live

West Coast wildfires

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 4:38 p.m. ET, September 9, 2020
19 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 6 min ago

All California national forests ordered to close due to "monumental wildfire threat"

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

Flames from the Creek Fire are seen along a road just outside of Shaver Lake, California, in the Sierra National Forest on September 7.
Flames from the Creek Fire are seen along a road just outside of Shaver Lake, California, in the Sierra National Forest on September 7. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

All 18 national forests in California have now been ordered to close due to the “explosive growth” of ongoing wildfires, according to a notice from the Forest Service.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and firefighter, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires.”

The temporary closures encompass over 20 million acres of forest land across the state.

Eight national forests were ordered to close on Monday in Southern and Central California. Today, the remaining 10 forests will be closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. 

The additional closures include the Tahoe National Forest and Tahoe Basin Management Unit, as well as the Eldorado, Lassen, Klamath, Mendocino, Modoc, Six Rivers, Plumas, and Shasta-Trinity National forests.

1 hr 9 min ago

Portion of Paradise, California, under evacuation warning

From CNN's Stella Chan

Part of the Northern California town of Paradise — the site of 2018’s deadly Camp Fire— is under an evacuation warning due to yet another fire in the Golden State.

The massive North Complex Fire is prompting the town to issue a warning for zone 14, east of Pentz Road, according to a post on the Butte County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Warnings have also been issued for the Concow area.

1 hr 42 min ago

35 evacuation orders have been issued near Portland

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Clackamas County in Oregon has issued 35 evacuation orders since Tuesday, Nancy Bush, the director of the country’s disaster management department, said at a news conference today.

The county, which contains several Portland suburbs and is just to the southeast of the city, has been battling several wildfires this week and declared a state of emergency yesterday.

“We have issued 35 evacuation orders and we have reached over 16,000 contacts because of evacuation orders,” Bush said at the news conference provided to CNN by affiliate KPTV.

However, Bush did caution that the evacuation system has a potential to contact people more than once.

2 hr 50 min ago

California firefighters have contained 20% of blaze sparked by gender reveal party

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

The El Dorado Fire burns a hillside near Yucaipa in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, on September 7.
The El Dorado Fire burns a hillside near Yucaipa in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, on September 7. Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE/Shuttestock

Fire crews in Southern California are making slow but steady progress on a wildfire sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party.

Containment of the El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa has grown to 20%, while the area burned grew just slightly over the last day to 11,479 acres.

Residents under evacuation orders and warnings are being cautioned that vegetation is very dry and winds could change at any time. Officials are pleading with them to be patient and vigilant. The area remains under a Red Flag Warning, as weather is prime for wild land to burn.

“The potential for a terrain driven fire with a rapid rate of spread remains a threat as wind direction and canyons get into alignment today. Aircraft will be over the fire today working to extinguish active burning inside of the fire perimeter, however, aircraft might be unable to fly due to wind and visibility,” a release from the incident command states.

Damage assessment continues and teams are working to determine the number of buildings destroyed and damaged.

Ten planes and helicopters are dropping water and fire retardant from the air and more than 150 crews are working to extinguish the wildfire on the ground. In all, nearly 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to this blaze alone.

3 hr 7 min ago

More than 2.5 millions acres have been scorched in California fires

From CNN's Stella Chan

Firefighters watch the Bear Fire approach in Oroville, California, on September 9.
Firefighters watch the Bear Fire approach in Oroville, California, on September 9. Noah Berger/AP

Fires in California have scorched more than 2.5 million acres and firefighters continue to battle 28 major fires in the Golden State.

“Yesterday and overnight, wind conditions allowed many fires to grow significantly with extreme fire behavior. While containment on many of last month’s lightning fires grows closer, several new wildfires ignited and were fanned by strong gusty winds,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in a news release Wednesday.

Here's the latest on the fires burning in California: 

  • The Creek Fire rages out of control in Fresno County and has charred 163,138 acres. The fire destroyed at least 60 single residences, 20 minor structures, and two commercial structures.
  • The Valley Fire in San Diego County is 17,565 acres and 11% contained. At least two people were injured and 37 structures are destroyed. It is not clear how many are homes.
  • The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest in Southern California has scorched 11,456 acres and is 0% contained. Foothill communities of Pasadena, Monrovia, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte, and others are under an evacuation warning.
  • The 11,479-acre El Dorado Fire, sparked by a botched gender reveal party in San Bernardino County, is 19% contained.
  • The Dolan Fire near Big Sur is 93,554 acres and 20% contained. On Tuesday, 14 firefighter deployed fire shelters while battling the blaze. Three were injured, one critically. All firefighters were taken to a hospital in Fresno for treatment and are in stable condition, according to fire officials.
3 hr 2 min ago

City of 20,000 people under evacuation warning because of California wildfires

From CNN's Stella Chan

The Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire during the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9.
The Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire during the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The North Complex Fire, burning in Northern California’s Plumas National Forest, has prompted an evacuation warning for the nearby Oroville, a city of nearly 20,000. 

The fire has consumed 150,140 acres and includes the Bear, Claremont, and Sheep Fires, which merged into this conflagration.

According to the Plumas National Forest, the complex consists of numerous fires that were ignited during a lightning storm that moved over the area on Aug. 17. The complex spans Plumas, Butte, and Yuba Counties and is 38% contained.

Various areas near the fire are under mandatory evacuations. 

Cal Fire said the Bear Fire, part of the complex, “spread rapidly yesterday due to Red Flag conditions and moved towards multiple communities,” near Oroville, forcing evacuations.

The city of Oroville sits in in the Sierra Nevada foothills and considers itself the gateway to Lake Oroville and Feather River recreational areas. It is 65 miles north of Sacramento and about 2.5 hours from the San Francisco Bay Area. 

 

3 hr 35 min ago

Wildfire smoke covered almost the entire Pacific Coastline yesterday

Brandon Miller

Almost the entire Pacific Coastline of the continental United States was covered with wildfire smoke on Tuesday, as was seen from satellite images from NASA's MODIS satellite. 

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington can be seen streaming towards the west, as a powerful weather system that brought winter-like weather to the Intermountain West carried dry, desert air into the Pacific Coast states. 

Satellite image of the fires taken on September 8th, 2020.
Satellite image of the fires taken on September 8th, 2020. NASA MODIS Satellite

Hazardous air quality was being reported all along the West Coast, with AQI values of PM2.5 pollution well above the hazardous level of 300. These values constitute the worst air quality readings anywhere in the country, according to monitoring services such as Purple Air and AQICN. 

These conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday. 

Airnow's forecast shows air quality in the fires' regions to range anywhere from moderate to the highest level, hazardous. through the day today. 

Some areas may have better air quality in the morning, said the National Weather Service in Sacramento. But by the afternoon, the smoke plume model showed an increase throughout the afternoon. 

They also remind people that if you smell smoke, you are breathing smoke. 

You can check the current air quality in your location here

2 hr 55 min ago

Dangerous and critical fire weather conditions continue across California

From CNN's Judson Jones

Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9.
Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Dangerous and critical fire weather conditions continue across California.

"Winds will generally decrease later this morning for the mountains and foothills," the National Weather Service in Sacramento says.

But in and around LA, the Santa Ana Winds are just kicking into gear.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will affect much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties through this afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph.

"The combination of gusty winds and dry conditions will create critical fire danger in these areas," says the National Weather Service in Los Angles.

After this historic heat wave, fuels will be at critical levels as we enter into the Santa Ana wind event, sparking concern for fire danger today.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal across much of California this week.

By this weekend, afternoon highs will lower to near normal through early next week, but dry weather is expected to continue.

You can check the local forecast here

4 hr 51 min ago

Hot and very dry weather will persist for days in Oregon

While winds will slowly diminish through the day today in Oregon, it's going to be hot and very dry for the next few days.

Today looks more like a "normal" offshore flow event wind-wise than the extreme conditions yesterday, says the National Weather Service in Portland. Even though these winds will be lighter, they will still be a factor as teams continue to fight these fires.

However, warm to hot and very dry weather, along with very high fire danger, will persist for the next few days. 

Conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property, according to the NWS in Portland.  

Red-flag warnings have been issued through this evening and are likely to be continued through Thursday.

"The next chance of rain looks to be early next week," the NWS in Portland said. 

The good news is the winds may shift to onshore this weekend, allowing for more humid conditions and reducing fire weather conditions.

You can check the local forecast here