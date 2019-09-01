7 killed in West Texas shooting
President Trump thanks police and first responders for "handling the terrible shooting tragedy"
President Trump thanked the Texas law enforcement officers and first responders who responded to yesterday's shooting rampage.
"A very tough and sad situation!" he tweeted.
Here's his full message:
Texas laws that loosen gun restrictions go into effect today
The West Texas shooting rampage happened hours before a series of firearm laws went into effect in Texas, where four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history have occurred.
The new measures will loosen gun restrictions and allow weapons on school grounds, apartments and places of worship.
After the shooting Saturday, Democratic presidential candidates issued statements calling for gun reform.
"Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again ... We need to end this epidemic," Texas native Beto O'Rourke tweeted.
Julián Castro, another Democratic presidential candidate, said the shootings will continue if no action is taken. "We have to be more honest with ourselves. This is going to happen again. And again," he tweeted.
Vice President Mike Pence said he and President Trump are determined to work with Congress "to address and confront this scourge of mass atrocity in our country."
This funeral home is offering free services for the shooting victims
A funeral home in Midland County is offering free services for shooting victims.
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home is located in the middle of Odessa and Midland and services both cities.
Amanda Brewer, assistant funeral director, spoke to CNN about the company’s decision to offer this.
"We just want to bring the family some comfort and peace knowing they don't have to worry about expense," she Brewer said.
"We just wanted to put that out there so people can focus on grieving not cost," she added.
Brewer said she was at home for her kid's birthday party when the news broke. She said all the adults were huddled in a bedroom listening to police scanners and watching the news.
"We would never expect something like this to happen here," she said.
A gunman killed 7 people in West Texas yesterday
A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped away, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with seven victims and the shooter dead, police said.
After he opened fire during a traffic stop Saturday in Midland, the gunman drove on the streets and the highway, spraying bullets randomly at residents and motorists.
He then hijacked a postal truck and ditched his gold Honda, shooting at people as he made his way into Odessa about 20 miles away. There, police confronted him in a movie theater parking lot and killed him in a shootout.
About 20 people were also injured. Those included a 17-month-old girl and three law enforcement officers, hospital and police officials said.
It's unclear why police pulled over the unidentified gunman or what his motive was. Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke described him as a white male in his 30s but declined to provide additional information.