The West Texas shooting rampage happened hours before a series of firearm laws went into effect in Texas, where four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history have occurred.

The new measures will loosen gun restrictions and allow weapons on school grounds, apartments and places of worship.

After the shooting Saturday, Democratic presidential candidates issued statements calling for gun reform.

"Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again ... We need to end this epidemic," Texas native Beto O'Rourke tweeted.

Julián Castro, another Democratic presidential candidate, said the shootings will continue if no action is taken. "We have to be more honest with ourselves. This is going to happen again. And again," he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence said he and President Trump are determined to work with Congress "to address and confront this scourge of mass atrocity in our country."