A funeral home in Midland County is offering free services for shooting victims.

American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home is located in the middle of Odessa and Midland and services both cities.

Amanda Brewer, assistant funeral director, spoke to CNN about the company’s decision to offer this.

"We just want to bring the family some comfort and peace knowing they don't have to worry about expense," she Brewer said.

"We just wanted to put that out there so people can focus on grieving not cost," she added.

Brewer said she was at home for her kid's birthday party when the news broke. She said all the adults were huddled in a bedroom listening to police scanners and watching the news.

"We would never expect something like this to happen here," she said.