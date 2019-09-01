7 killed in West Texas shooting
This funeral home is offering free services for the shooting victims
A funeral home in Midland County is offering free services for shooting victims.
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home is located in the middle of Odessa and Midland and services both cities.
Amanda Brewer, assistant funeral director, spoke to CNN about the company’s decision to offer this.
"We just want to bring the family some comfort and peace knowing they don't have to worry about expense," she Brewer said.
"We just wanted to put that out there so people can focus on grieving not cost," she added.
Brewer said she was at home for her kid's birthday party when the news broke. She said all the adults were huddled in a bedroom listening to police scanners and watching the news.
"We would never expect something like this to happen here," she said.
A gunman killed 7 people in West Texas yesterday
A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped away, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with seven victims and the shooter dead, police said.
After he opened fire during a traffic stop Saturday in Midland, the gunman drove on the streets and the highway, spraying bullets randomly at residents and motorists.
He then hijacked a postal truck and ditched his gold Honda, shooting at people as he made his way into Odessa about 20 miles away. There, police confronted him in a movie theater parking lot and killed him in a shootout.
About 20 people were also injured. Those included a 17-month-old girl and three law enforcement officers, hospital and police officials said.
It's unclear why police pulled over the unidentified gunman or what his motive was. Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke described him as a white male in his 30s but declined to provide additional information.