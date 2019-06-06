Deadly accident at West Point training site
New York governor directs state emergency management to provide resources
The New York Governor is directing the State Office of Emergency Management to provide resources to assist following the “tragic training accident” at West Point Military Academy Thursday.
Here's his full statement:
"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene right now and am directing the State Office of Emergency Management to provide any resources necessary to assist.
"On behalf of all New Yorkers, we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time."
20 cadets and 2 soldiers were also injured in West Point accident
A total of 20 cadets were injured in this morning's West Point accident that also killed one, the academy announced on Twitter.
Two soldiers were also wounded in the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident, according to the West Point Military Academy.
Here's what the academy said on Twitter:
A fatal accident happened at West Point this morning. Here's what we know so far.
The US Military Academy said a deadly accident happened near West Point in New York this morning.
Details are still scare, and we'll keep you posted here as we learn more. Here's what we know so far:
- The victims: At least one person has died, a source familiar with the investigation said. We don't know if any others were injured or how many people were present at the time.
- The location: The accident happened at the Camp Natural Bridge training site near West Point Military Academy. It's about 60 miles north of New York City.
- What happened: A person who answered the phone at the West Point Military Police line confirmed an armored personnel carrier was involved in the accident.
West Point Cadets take part in a vigorous training program during summers at the academy
Today's accident took place near a training site at West Point.
Here's what summer training is like at the academy:
"Training is conducted in combined arms operations, introducing the cadets to the combat, combat support and combat service support branches of the U.S.," the site says.
At least one person dead in the accident at West Point
A source familiar with the investigation says one person is dead in connection with the West Point accident.
Armored personnel carrier involved in accident
A person who answered the phone at the West Point Military Police line confirmed an armored personnel carrier involved in the accident.
Earlier today, the US Military Academy tweeted this:
In perspective: Where is Camp Natural Bridge training site?
The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site near West Point Military Academy. Here's where that is exactly:
- Located in Highland Mill, New York
- About 60 miles, or a 45 minute drive, north of New York City
- Surrounded by several state parks including Harriman State Park, Schunnemunk Mountain State Park, and Bear Mountain State Park
Retired Major Gen. James "Spider" Marks, a CNN military analyst, said cadets go to the site during the summer for "vigorous military training."