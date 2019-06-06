US
West Point accident near training site

By Meg Wagner and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 9:57 a.m. ET, June 6, 2019
20 min ago

At least one person dead in the accident at West Point

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

A source familiar with the investigation says one person is dead in connection with the West Point accident.

37 min ago

Armored personnel carrier involved in accident

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

A person who answered the phone at the West Point Military Police line confirmed an armored personnel carrier involved in the accident.

Earlier today, the US Military Academy tweeted this:

3 min ago

In perspective: Where is Camp Natural Bridge training site?

The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site near West Point Military Academy. Here's where that is exactly:

  • Located in Highland Mill, New York
  • About 60 miles, or a 45 minute drive, north of New York City
  • Surrounded by several state parks including Harriman State Park, Schunnemunk Mountain State Park, and Bear Mountain State Park

Retired Major Gen. James "Spider" Marks, a CNN military analyst, said cadets go to the site during the summer for "vigorous military training."

45 min ago

New York state troopers are on their way to the scene

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

New York State Trooper Steven Nevel said troopers are heading to the location of the accident to assist as needed.

Katie Felder, a public affairs officer at West Point, told CNN there was an accident this morning but could not provide further details.

48 min ago

Emergency vehicles are responding to accident near West Point

Emergency vehicles are responding to an accident near West Point in New York. The US Military Academy tweeted that the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

The tweet urges people to avoid Route 293.