Deadly accident at West Point training site

By Meg Wagner, Elise Hammond and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:46 a.m. ET, June 6, 2019
1 hr 32 min ago

New York state troopers are on their way to the scene

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

New York State Trooper Steven Nevel said troopers are heading to the location of the accident to assist as needed.

Katie Felder, a public affairs officer at West Point, told CNN there was an accident this morning but could not provide further details.

1 hr 35 min ago

Emergency vehicles are responding to accident near West Point

Emergency vehicles are responding to an accident near West Point in New York. The US Military Academy tweeted that the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

The tweet urges people to avoid Route 293.