Deadly accident at West Point training site
In perspective: Where is Camp Natural Bridge training site?
The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site near West Point Military Academy. Here's where that is exactly:
- Located in Highland Mill, New York
- About 60 miles, or a 45 minute drive, north of New York City
- Surrounded by several state parks including Harriman State Park, Schunnemunk Mountain State Park, and Bear Mountain State Park
Retired Major Gen. James "Spider" Marks, a CNN military analyst, said cadets go to the site during the summer for "vigorous military training."
New York state troopers are on their way to the scene
New York State Trooper Steven Nevel said troopers are heading to the location of the accident to assist as needed.
Katie Felder, a public affairs officer at West Point, told CNN there was an accident this morning but could not provide further details.
Emergency vehicles are responding to accident near West Point
Emergency vehicles are responding to an accident near West Point in New York. The US Military Academy tweeted that the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.
The tweet urges people to avoid Route 293.