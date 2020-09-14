It's a devastating and historic fire season in the West — and scientists and local officials say the climate crisis is to blame.

In California, three of the five largest wildfires in state history are currently burning, officials say.

Oregon's governor said in a typical year, fires consume about 500,000 acres in the state — but "this week alone, we burned over a million acres of beautiful Oregon," she said.

And last week in Washington, more acres were burned in the state on a single day than were charred in the past 12 fire seasons, Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Here's a look at what we know about climate change and the unprecedented wildfires: