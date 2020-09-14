US
Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Deadly wildfires rage across the US West Coast

By Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, September 14, 2020
1 min ago

Oregon governor blames fires on climate change and decades of forest mismanagement

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Smoke fills the sky in Portland, Oregon, on September 10.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said climate change and mismanagement of the nation's forests are both to blame for the fires raging in her state and across the West Coast, during an interview on CBS Face the Nation. 

Brown was responded to questions about a former Oregon lawmaker's op-ed in the Washington Post, which alleges the state mismanaged forests and ignored warnings. 

"It's decades of mismanagement of our forests in this country and it is the failure to tackle climate change, we need to do both, and we can," Brown said.

According to Brown, Oregon usually has about 500,000 acres burned in fires annually.

"This week alone, we burned over a million acres of beautiful Oregon," said Brown.

This year, "we saw the perfect fire storm, we saw incredible winds, we saw very cold, hot temperatures and of course we have a landscape that has seen 30 years of drought," Brown said. "This is truly the bellwether for climate change on the West Coast," according to Brown.

What other leaders are saying: Both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have also attributed the intensity of this season's fires to climate change. Meanwhile, President Trump at a weekend rally repeatedly said the fires are about "forest management," a characterization he has repeatedly offered of such blazes that has been previously criticized as inaccurate.

43 min ago

California officials say climate change made this fire season so intense

Both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have attributed the intensity of this season's fires to climate change, pushing back on President Trump's assertion that the fires were due to poor land management.

"It's been very clear that years of drought, as we're seeing, whether it's too much water and too much rain in parts of our country right now, or too little," Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday. "This is climate change and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand."

Record breaking temperatures and a lack of rain have only exacerbated conditions in a state that has seen dozens of deaths.

What Trump said: The President mentioned the wildfires over an hour into his speech at a rally Saturday night in Minden, Nevada.

Trump repeatedly said the fires are about "forest management," a characterization he has repeatedly offered of such blazes that has been previously criticized as inaccurate.

57 min ago

Where the wildfires are burning now

59 min ago

President Trump is visiting California today

From CNN's Joe Johns

President Trump is expected to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at today's "wildfire briefing," according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. 

With wildfires raging in California and other parts of the West Coast, Trump today will participate in a closed briefing with local and federal officials, and deliver public remarks recognizing California’s National Guard.

1 hr 4 min ago

At least 35 people have died in the West Coast wildfires

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

At least 35 people have died in the West Coast wildfires, including 24 in California, 10 in Oregon and a child in Washington state.

The most deadly blaze has been the North Complex Fire, accounting for more than half of the victims in California.

And weather could worsen the blazes: Weather conditions are not scheduled to improve any time soon as high winds of up to 40 mph are forecast in the coming days in parts of California.

Fire weather watches have been issued throughout the region and, while rain may hit the coastlines of Oregon and Washington where wildfires continue to rage, California is forecast to remain dry.

"A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday over the Northern Sierra, potentially impacting the North Complex with gusty winds," CalFire said in an update Sunday.