Biden: Wildfires are so bad that Americans are left asking, "Is doomsday here?"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is speaking about the Western wildfires that scientists and officials say have been intensified by the climate crisis.

"Fires are blazing so brightly — smoke racing so far, NASA satellites can see them 1 million miles away in space," Biden said while speaking in Wilmington, Delaware.

But he added that the effects of these disasters are reality for Americans on the ground.

"Loved ones lost, along with the photos, the keepsakes, all the memories," Biden said, while describing the aftermath of the wildfires. "Spouses and kids praying each night for their firefighter husband, father, wife and mother — will they come home? Entire communities destroyed. We have to act as a nation."

He continued:

"It shouldn't be so bad that millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky and are left asking, 'Is doomsday here?'"

WATCH: