Biden: Wildfires are so bad that Americans are left asking, "Is doomsday here?"

The White House on Saturday announced President Trump will visit California, hours after Trump thanked the firefighters and first responders battling the historic wildfires raging in the western part of the United States.
Trump's public acknowledgment of the crisis comes after weeks of remaining largely silent on the fires that have killed over two dozen people and burned millions of acres.
Trump will visit McClellan Park, California, on Monday for a briefing with local and federal fire and emergency officials on the state's wildfires, the White House said Saturday.
Over the past few weeks, Trump hasn't tweeted about the devastating wildfires, despite regularly posting to his Twitter feed. His relative silence adds to his history of offering little empathy in the face of natural disasters, and tendency to attack Democratic leaders for their handling of crises
But on Friday, he posted to Twitter: "THANK YOU to the 28,000+ Firefighters and other First Responders who are battling wildfires across California, Oregon, and Washington."
The President also said he approved funds to "support their brave work" and added, "We are with them all the way!"
Trump mentioned the wildfires over an hour into his speech at a rally Saturday night in Minden, Nevada.
"Our hearts are with all of the communities in the West battling devastating wildfires," Trump told his supporters, adding that "my administration is closely coordinating with state and local leaders."
Trump repeatedly said the fires are about "forest management," a characterization he has repeatedly offered of such blazes that has been previously criticized as inaccurate.
"It is about forest management, please remember the words, very simply, forest management, please remember, about forest management, and other things," he said, also thanking the firefighters and first responders who are reacting to the fires.