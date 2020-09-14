Nearly 90 large wildfires continue to rage and scorch millions of acres

A law enforcement officer watches flames launch into the air as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Millions of acres in the western United States continue to burn as a result of nearly 90 large wildfires.

There are 87 active large fires that have burned more than 4.6 million acres in 10 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

California has the most fires with at least 25, the NIFC said.