US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

live news

Live

West Coast wildfires

Live Updates

Deadly wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:36 a.m. ET, September 10, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Washington fire chief says he hasn't seen a fire like this in his 33 years on the job

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Fires are burning in Washington state, too. The Sumner Grade Fire burned several homes and prompted hundreds of evacuations, CNN affiliate KOMO reported. On Wednesday, it was about 20% contained, the news station reported.

"In Western Washington, the old rule of thumb used to be if it was 20% you got out of the way because you were expecting erratic fire behavior," East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said, according to the station. "But with homes in the way, we didn't have that luxury."

Backer says he was there when the fire exploded Monday, the affiliate said.

"When it hit, it was like a blow torch,"

In a Twitter post, Gov. Jay Inslee said the fire chief said he hadn't seen a fire explode like this one "in his 33 years of service."

12 min ago

Hundreds could be out of their homes for weeks

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

California fire officials say that while firefighters get closer to containing some of the blazes, several new fires ignited Wednesday and are being fanned by strong winds. More than 14,000 firefighters are battling nearly 30 fires in the state, Cal Fire said.

The Creek Fire, that has destroyed about 360 structures in Central California, has now grown to more than 166,000 acres and remains 0% contained, fire officials said.

Authorities say they'll now be using new technology aboard their aircrafts to help them look for people who may still be out in the mountains and safely escort them out, Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell announced Wednesday.

There have already been hundreds of rescues from the flames. About 385 people and 27 animals were airlifted by helicopter in the past several days after getting trapped by the fire in the Sierra National Forest, Col. David Hall told CNN.

At least 30,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire. But the repopulation process is likely to be a long one, Pursell said.

"It's going to be probably a couple weeks, just be patient with us," Pursell said.

Fire officials issued evacuation orders and warnings across several parts of the state including in Southern California, where the El Dorado Fire continues to burn parts of San Bernardino County and is 18% contained.

In San Diego County, the Valley Fire — which has burned more than 17,000 acres — also prompted several evacuation orders and warnings.

19 min ago

Where the wildfires are burning now

11 min ago

At least 7 people have been killed in the West Coast fires

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The historic wildfires that are wreaking havoc along the West Coast have claimed the lives of at least 7 people.

The most recent fatality was reported in Jackson County, Oregon yesterday. During a press conference, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said they had recovered the body of one person near Ashland where the Almeda fire had started. 

Sickler said there could be additional deaths as many residents in Jackson County refused to evacuate. 

This latest death brings the state death toll to three.  Two people were also killed as a result of the wildfires in Marion County, Oregon, after their bodies were discovered during a search a rescue mission.

Another three people have died in California, and one person has been killed in Washington.